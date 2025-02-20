iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air is likely to be the only model with a titanium frame as Apple focuses on carbon-neutral material.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 09:11 IST
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
iPhone 17 Air may have a unique design in comparison to other iPhone 17 models. (FPT/ YouTube)

iPhone 17 Air has become the most talked about smartphone as people are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the ultra-thin iPhone. Not only slimness, but several design properties may excite buyers during the launch. In a recent leak, we came across the iPhone 17 Air renders which revealed the newly designed camera bar and gave us an overall look at what Apple may announce. Now, a new report suggests that all iPhone 17 models could come with different materials, but only the iPhone 17 Air could feature a titanium frame. Here's what we know about the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. 

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro design

Over the past few years, Apple has been experimenting with the smartphone's design, material, weight, and other factors to make the sturdy and look premium. For two generations, Apple has introduced a titanium frame for the Pro models, but this will likely change with the iPhone 17 lineup. According to a MacRumors report, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature an aluminium frame. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Air may come with a titanium frame. This move has been made to support Apple's carbon neutrality goal and aluminium has a lower carbon footprint. Therefore, the iPhone 17 series could also become Apple's first carbon-neutral smartphone.

This year, iPhone 17 models have been in the limelight for several design changes. However, with several leaks, it's quite confusing how Apple plans to bring its new flagship models into the market by maintaining the cost, premium quality, lightweight design, and others. 

Apart from the iPhone 17 series design, the smartphone is slated for a major fast-charging downgrade according to another MacRumors report. It is suggested that iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely support 35W wired charging speeds. For the iPhone 16 series, the smartphone peaked at 30 to 37W charging speed. However, this may change with the upcoming new generation models. 

Therefore, we will have to wait until September 2025 to confirm what the iPhone 17 series has in store for users.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 09:11 IST
