 iPhone 17 Air may clear the route for much-awaited iPhone Ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit’ | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Air may clear the route for much-awaited iPhone Ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit’

Rumours around the iPhone Ultra first surfaced after the debut of Apple Watch Ultra.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 12:05 IST
iPhone 17 Air may clear the route for much-awaited iPhone Ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit’
iPhone 17 series is expected to make debut in late 2025, and the renders of the new model have already started to surface online. (AppleInsider)

iPhone Ultra rumours have been circulating on the internet since the launch of Apple Watch Ultra, however the expectations started to fade over time. Now, the latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has once again given push to the rumoured Ultra iPhone model along with the speculated iPhone Air. Over the past few weeks, we have heard rumours of a new slim iPhone model that is expected to make its debut with the iPhone 17 series. Apple analyst Mark Gurman suggests that the thin iPhone model may clear the route for the much-awaited iPhone Ultra.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 with OLED display, Apple Intelligence likely to make debut in early 2025: Here's what we know

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹81,900₹89,900
Buy now

iPhone 17 Air paving the way for iPhone Ultra

According to Mark Gurman, Apple may try to squeeze down the capabilities of the iPhone Pro model in a smaller design. With the Pro features in a slimmer design, it will likely make a successful iPhone Ultra model. Gurman hints that the first slim iPhone model may pave the way for the future ‘Ultra' device.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch less than a month away, more than 50000 hired to boost production

As per the analyst, iPhone 17 Air will likely sit between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. “If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don't really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.” Gurman said.

He believes that iPhone 17 Air will likely be a bigger hit than the fourth flagship model that the company started to introduce with 2020 including the mini and the Plus models.

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘big feature' may become a paid service in future: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone Air may replace the ‘Plus' model

If reports are to be believed, the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series will be replaced by an all-new slim model. While few claim that the rumoured iPhone Air or iPhone Slim will feature a single rear camera and will be placed lower than the Pro models, several reports suggest that the iPhone model will be placed higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and could feature flagship specifications.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 12:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series’ ‘big feature’ may become a paid service in future: here’s everything you need to know realme 13 pro plus 5g vs motorola edge 50 pro: which smartphone is worth the money? vivo v40 vs vivo v30: key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple infinix note 40x 5g vs moto g64 5g: know which smartphone is better under rs.15000 xiaomi to launch mi 11 youth edition at its march 29 event iphone 16 series launch expected on september 10: samsung, lg ramp up oled production to help apple iphone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, apple intelligence will not play spoilsport: know why samsung galaxy z fold 6 review: premium leap in samsung’s foldable space vivo v40 pro vs vivo v30 pro: know if it is worth paying rs. 8000 more for the upgrade
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air may clear the route for much-awaited iPhone Ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit’
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more
GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets