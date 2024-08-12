iPhone 17 Air may clear the route for much-awaited iPhone Ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit’

iPhone Ultra rumours have been circulating on the internet since the launch of Apple Watch Ultra, however the expectations started to fade over time. Now, the latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has once again given push to the rumoured Ultra iPhone model along with the speculated iPhone Air. Over the past few weeks, we have heard rumours of a new slim iPhone model that is expected to make its debut with the iPhone 17 series. Apple analyst Mark Gurman suggests that the thin iPhone model may clear the route for the much-awaited iPhone Ultra.

iPhone 17 Air paving the way for iPhone Ultra

According to Mark Gurman, Apple may try to squeeze down the capabilities of the iPhone Pro model in a smaller design. With the Pro features in a slimmer design, it will likely make a successful iPhone Ultra model. Gurman hints that the first slim iPhone model may pave the way for the future ‘Ultra' device.

As per the analyst, iPhone 17 Air will likely sit between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. “If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don't really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.” Gurman said.

He believes that iPhone 17 Air will likely be a bigger hit than the fourth flagship model that the company started to introduce with 2020 including the mini and the Plus models.

iPhone Air may replace the ‘Plus' model

If reports are to be believed, the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series will be replaced by an all-new slim model. While few claim that the rumoured iPhone Air or iPhone Slim will feature a single rear camera and will be placed lower than the Pro models, several reports suggest that the iPhone model will be placed higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and could feature flagship specifications.



