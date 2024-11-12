iPhone 17 Air may not be as slim as expected: Know what’s coming ahead of launch

Apple is rumoured to introduce an ultra-slim iPhone model next year with the iPhone 17 series. It is reported that the new “iPhone 17 Air” will be the new offering in the flagship series that will replace the “Plus” variant. Over the past months, we have been hearing several leaks surrounding the device including its expected thickness. However, a new rumour has been circulating with claims that the iPhone 17 Air may not be as thin as expected. Know what to expect for next year's iPhone 17 series.

Apple's plan for iPhone 17 Air

With the iPhone 17 Air being popularised even before launch, new rumours suggest that Apple is facing several challenges to build a slimmer profile for the upcoming flagship model. A tipster who goes by yeux1122 shared a post on Naver highlighting that the slimness of the iPhone 17 Air depends on the battery. However, Apple's new battery technology has been creating some roadblocks for developing a slimmer iPhone model as earlier expected.

The post also talks about the challenges such as component costs, technical compromises, and manufacturing problems. Now, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Air battery would be 6mm thick itself, therefore, the overall thickness of the device is unknown.

Now, to compare the iPhone 17 Air's thickness with the previous generation model, the slimmest ever model was the iPhone 6 with 6.9mm thickness. Whereas, the latest M4 iPad Pro is just 5.4mm thick. Therefore, the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim may not be as thin as these devices, since there are several factors to be considered.

However, despite the expected thickness, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be significantly slimmer than the recent iPhone 16 models, leaving room for improvement. Additionally, it may come with a new premium design, powerful performance, and other features that may still attract buyers.

iPhone 17 Air specs (expected)

iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to get a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, showcasing a major upgrade. It will likely be powered by the A19 series chip for powerful performance and AI features. Since it's the slimmer iPhone model, Apple may include a single rear camera instead of a dual or a triple camera setup to reduce weight and thickness.

