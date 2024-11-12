iPhone 17 Air may not be as slim as expected: Know what’s coming ahead of launch

iPhone 17 Air’s new battery technology reportedly causing roadblocks for building the slimmest iPhone. Here’s what the new rumour says about the upcoming iPhone 17 series. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 12:33 IST
iPhone 17 Air may not be as slim as expected: Know what’s coming ahead of launch
Here’s how thin the iPhone 17 Air will be, but it's not as thin as expected. (AppleInsider)

Apple is rumoured to introduce an ultra-slim iPhone model next year with the iPhone 17 series. It is reported that the new “iPhone 17 Air” will be the new offering in the flagship series that will replace the “Plus” variant. Over the past months, we have been hearing several leaks surrounding the device including its expected thickness. However, a new rumour has been circulating with claims that the iPhone 17 Air may not be as thin as expected. Know what to expect for next year's iPhone 17 series. 

Also read: Apple launches limited edition book that costs more than iPad, it's priced at…

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Apple's plan for iPhone 17 Air

With the iPhone 17 Air being popularised even before launch, new rumours suggest that Apple is facing several challenges to build a slimmer profile for the upcoming flagship model. A tipster who goes by  yeux1122 shared a post on Naver highlighting that the slimness of the iPhone 17 Air depends on the battery. However, Apple's new battery technology has been creating some roadblocks for developing a slimmer iPhone model as earlier expected. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The post also talks about the challenges such as component costs, technical compromises, and manufacturing problems. Now, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Air battery would be 6mm thick itself, therefore, the overall thickness of the device is unknown. 

Also read: Smartphones likely to cost more in 2025, this may be the key reason

Now, to compare the iPhone 17 Air's thickness with the previous generation model, the slimmest ever model was the iPhone 6 with 6.9mm thickness. Whereas, the latest  M4 iPad Pro is just 5.4mm thick. Therefore, the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim may not be as thin as these devices, since there are several factors to be considered. 

However, despite the expected thickness, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be significantly slimmer than the recent iPhone 16 models, leaving room for improvement. Additionally, it may come with a new premium design, powerful performance, and other features that may still attract buyers. 

Also read: These 5 common habits may slowly kill your mobile phone; Stop right away!

iPhone 17 Air specs (expected)

iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to get a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, showcasing a major upgrade. It will likely be powered by the A19 series chip for powerful performance and AI features. Since it's the slimmer iPhone model, Apple may include a single rear camera instead of a dual or a triple camera setup to reduce weight and thickness. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 12:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air may not be as slim as expected: Know what’s coming ahead of launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here’s what you need to know
PS Plus November 2024 games

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?
GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets