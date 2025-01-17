iPhone 17 Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to launch with this biggest disadvantage- Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will likely feature a small battery, costing buyers user experience. Here’s everything we know so far.

iPhone 17 Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to launch with this biggest disadvantage- Here’s what we know
If you like longer battery life for smartphones, then you may not want to buy iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (AppleInsider)

This year Apple and Samsung are launching ultra-thin smartphones which are touted as iPhone 17 Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. While both smartphones look promising based on leaked features and specifications, they are expected to come with some compromises that may refrain buyers from purchasing the smartphones. Currently, the slimness of the smartphone is the major concern along with providing flagship features. However, the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may come with one big disadvantage which may not be appreciated by users. 

Don't buy iPhone 17 Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim during launch

While, the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim have been generating huge buzz for their slimmer profiles, but the slimness may come at a cost of reduced battery life. Over the past few weeks, we have been comparing these two smartphones based on their expected thickness, but have missed the compromises they may bring to achieve the desired slimness. A tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claiming that the iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Slim may have less than 4000mAh battery capacity. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If we are to analyse the expected battery sizes of these upcoming smartphones, then Apple stays quite secretive about its battery capacities. However, the current iPhone 16 model is backed by a 3,561mAh battery. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may come with 5.5mm of thickness. Therefore, Apple may integrate a smaller battery capacity which may reduce the battery life. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Slim may retain 6.1mm to 6.9mm of thickness, which may support a 4000mAh battery similar to the upcoming Galaxy S25 model. However, the chances are very low considering the difference in size and thickness of these devices. 

Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait till the official launch. While the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to debut in May, the iPhone 17 Air will not be launched until September 2025. Therefore, in the given time, several changes could occur before going to mass production. 

