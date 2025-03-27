iPhone 17 Air thickness compared with iPhone 17 Pro in a new leaked image- All details

iPhone 17 Air thickness flaunted in comparison with the iPhone 17 Pro. Here’s what the devices look like.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 27 2025, 08:16 IST
iPhone 17 Air thickness compared with iPhone 17 Pro in a new leaked image- All details
iPhone 17 Air could measure only 5.5mm in thickness; here’s how it compares with the iPhone 17 Pro. (Majin Bu/ X)

Apple has months to officially launch the iPhone 17 series, yet images, specifications, features, and other crucial information have started to surface online. While the entire lineup is slated for major design upgrades, we are more curious about the iPhone 17 Air. This new Air model will be a first of its kind smartphone, bringing slimmer yet powerful smartphone to flagship market. Now, in a new leak, the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air was compared with the iPhone 17 Pro, revealing a significant difference. Therefore, know what these upcoming models will look like.

Also read: iPhone 17 to get this Pro-like display upgrade- Know what coming

You may be interested in

3% OFF
Apple iPhone 16E
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹58,400Original price:₹59,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Thickness compared

Over the past few months, we have seen several rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 series design. While the iPhone 17 Air has caught everyone's eye for its slimmer profile, the iPhone 17 Pro models are still in debate regarding design changes. Now, tipster Majin Bu has shared an X post showcasing 3D-printed models of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro side by side.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The image shows the massive difference in smartphone thickness, with the iPhone 17 Air being half of the iPhone 17 Pro. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may launch with just 5.5mm of thickness, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro model could come with a thicker profile due to several hardware changes. This difference could come as a great move for Apple in marketing the new slimmer model.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro dummies tipped again, showcases dual tone rear panel: All details

Despite being slimmer, the Air model may not be as amusing as the iPhone 17 Pro since the smartphone will retain a single camera, have different chips, may have a smaller battery, and other compromises, which may make buyers think. Another crucial factor would be the smartphone's pricing. While the iPhone 17 Pro model will be priced higher, we do not know about the price strategy for introducing the iPhone 17 Air model.

Therefore, we simply have to wait until September to confirm what the new generation iPhone models will look like and what upgrade Apple has planned to sway buyers around the world.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 08:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air thickness compared with iPhone 17 Pro in a new leaked image- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here’s what fans can expect
PlayStation emulators

5 Top PlayStation emulators for Android to relive classic games anytime, anywhere
Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon
GTA 6 map mod

Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets