iPhone 17 Air thickness compared with iPhone 17 Pro in a new leaked image- All details

Apple has months to officially launch the iPhone 17 series, yet images, specifications, features, and other crucial information have started to surface online. While the entire lineup is slated for major design upgrades, we are more curious about the iPhone 17 Air. This new Air model will be a first of its kind smartphone, bringing slimmer yet powerful smartphone to flagship market. Now, in a new leak, the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air was compared with the iPhone 17 Pro, revealing a significant difference. Therefore, know what these upcoming models will look like.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Thickness compared

Over the past few months, we have seen several rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 series design. While the iPhone 17 Air has caught everyone's eye for its slimmer profile, the iPhone 17 Pro models are still in debate regarding design changes. Now, tipster Majin Bu has shared an X post showcasing 3D-printed models of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro side by side.

The image shows the massive difference in smartphone thickness, with the iPhone 17 Air being half of the iPhone 17 Pro. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may launch with just 5.5mm of thickness, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro model could come with a thicker profile due to several hardware changes. This difference could come as a great move for Apple in marketing the new slimmer model.

Despite being slimmer, the Air model may not be as amusing as the iPhone 17 Pro since the smartphone will retain a single camera, have different chips, may have a smaller battery, and other compromises, which may make buyers think. Another crucial factor would be the smartphone's pricing. While the iPhone 17 Pro model will be priced higher, we do not know about the price strategy for introducing the iPhone 17 Air model.

Therefore, we simply have to wait until September to confirm what the new generation iPhone models will look like and what upgrade Apple has planned to sway buyers around the world.

