iPhone 17 Air thickness tipped, likely to become world’s thinnest smartphone- All details

At the MWC 2025, Tecno showcased a concept smartphone, the Spark Slim, which is said to be the world's thinnest smartphone at just 5.75mm thickness. Well, the smartphone has not been officially launched, and it is still a concept product. However, the slimmest smartphone is yet to make its official debut in the smartphone market, and it is going to be the iPhone 17 Air. In recent leaks, the slimness of the iPhone 17 Air was tipped, showcasing how slim the smartphone will be and the numbers are quite impressive. Therefore, if the Tecno Spark Slim actually makes it to consumers, it still loses the race to the iPhone 17 Air if the rumours are true.

How slim is the iPhone 17 Air?

Apple is expected to launch an ultra-slim iPhone model with the upcoming iPhone 17 series, challenging several flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Tecno Spark Slim concept model. A tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu shared an image post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing the expected thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model. The image showcases a slimness of just 5.44mm, which is significantly slimmer than the Tecno Spark Slim's 5.75mm thickness. If this measurement is true, then Apple could set a new slimness standard for competitors.

However, the camera module will also play an integral role in determining the overall thickness of the smartphone. But, since the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a single rear camera as the iPhone 16e, Apple may manage to reduce the camera bump but at the cost of losing a camera lens.

Apart from the compromised camera setup, the iPhone 17 Air may also bring a smaller battery size, which is expected to be 3000mAh. However, the smartphone will come with several performance upgrades with a new A19 chip and Apple's in-house C1 chip that consumes less power. Now, we simply have to wait a few months more to know what the iPhone 17 Air model has in store for users and how it will compete with other smartphones.

