iPhone 17 Air to come with 3 major compromises- Here’s what we know

This year, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a slim iPhone which will likely be named iPhone 17 Air. This new model is expected to replace the Plus variant since it was not very popular among buyers. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been circulating, giving us a sneak peek into what Apple has been planning for months now. Since the iPhone 17 Air will be a slim smartphone, it is expected to come with some major and noticeable compromises that may raise some eyebrows. Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on all the latest updates on the iPhone 17 Air, here are three major features that the smartphone may not include to maintain its slimness.

Also read: iPhone 17 series' rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here's what we think

iPhone 17 Air: 3 major compromises to expect

No physical SIM slot: With iPhone 17 Air, Apple is expected to remove the physical SIM card slot. Therefore, the smartphone will become eSim-only devices globally. Well, Apple has removed the physical SIM slot in several regions, but the Indian variant still comes with a single slot. However, with iPhone 17 Air, users will have to opt for eSIM globally. Single rear camera: The iPhone 17 Air will likely be launched in the flagship segment, but it is expected to feature a single rear camera, which may not be appreciated by buyers. Therefore, the smartphone may offer similar camera features as the iPhone 16e model, which has been launched as an affordable alternative. So, we can expect a 48MP rear camera with 2x telephoto zoom capabilities on iPhone 17 Air.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

3. Single speaker: The iPhone 17 Air may miss out on Appe's popular stereo sound experience as it will likely come with a single speaker. Therefore, users may have to rely on headphones or earbuds to enjoy music or call on the go since the speaker quality may not be as good as the other iPhone 17 series models.

These are some of the major compromises Apple has reportedly made to maintain the desired slimness of the iPhone 17 Air. As of now, it is speculated that the smartphone will be 5.5mm to 6mm slim, which may be known as the world's slimmest iPhone.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!