iPhone 17 Air to come with 3 major compromises- Here’s what we know

Know about these 3 features that will not be included in the upcoming iPhone 17 Air and how they will affect the user experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 12:36 IST
iPhone 17 Air to come with 3 major compromises- Here’s what we know
iPhone 17 Air is launching soon globally. Know about its major compromises to make the smartphone slim. (REUTERS)

This year, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a slim iPhone which will likely be named iPhone 17 Air. This new model is expected to replace the Plus variant since it was not very popular among buyers. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been circulating, giving us a sneak peek into what Apple has been planning for months now. Since the iPhone 17 Air will be a slim smartphone, it is expected to come with some major and noticeable compromises that may raise some eyebrows. Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on all the latest updates on the iPhone 17 Air, here are three major features that the smartphone may not include to maintain its slimness. 

Also read: iPhone 17 series' rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here's what we think

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details

iPhone 17 Air: 3 major compromises to expect

  1. No physical SIM slot: With iPhone 17 Air, Apple is expected to remove the physical SIM card slot. Therefore, the smartphone will become eSim-only devices globally. Well, Apple has removed the physical SIM slot in several regions, but the Indian variant still comes with a single slot. However, with iPhone 17 Air, users will have to opt for eSIM globally. 
  2. Single rear camera: The iPhone 17 Air will likely be launched in the flagship segment, but it is expected to feature a single rear camera, which may not be appreciated by buyers. Therefore, the smartphone may offer similar camera features as the iPhone 16e model, which has been launched as an affordable alternative. So, we can expect a 48MP rear camera with 2x telephoto zoom capabilities on iPhone 17 Air.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Single speaker: The iPhone 17 Air may miss out on Appe's popular stereo sound experience as it will likely come with a single speaker. Therefore, users may have to rely on headphones or earbuds to enjoy music or call on the go since the speaker quality may not be as good as the other iPhone 17 series models.

These are some of the major compromises Apple has reportedly made to maintain the desired slimness of the iPhone 17 Air. As of now, it is speculated that the smartphone will be 5.5mm to 6mm slim, which may be known as the world's slimmest iPhone. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 12:36 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air to come with 3 major compromises- Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release date

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details
GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets