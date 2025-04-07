iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked image reveals notable difference in thickness

A recent leak has provided a glimpse into the design of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, with a focus on the difference in thickness between two models: the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Approximately 150 days remain until the official launch of these devices, and this latest image of two dummy units reveals the potential size disparity between the two phones.

iPhone 17 Air Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max Thickness

Dummy units are non-functional replicas of upcoming devices, based on schematics often sourced from the supply chain. A popular tipster, @MajinBuOfficial, shared an image featuring the iPhone 17 Air next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to rumours, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus in Apple's flagship lineup. If previous leaks are correct, the iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.84 mm thick, making it significantly slimmer compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max in comparison pic.twitter.com/KrGlUXDuUY — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 5, 2025

The Pro Max, if it mirrors the iPhone 16 Pro Max, will measure around 8.3 mm in thickness, meaning it would be about 42 percent thicker than the Air model. This difference in thickness is clearly visible in the leaked image.

More iPhone 17 models expected

While these dummy units do not reveal additional details about the iPhone 17 lineup, they offer a useful comparison. Leaks have suggested that the iPhone 17 series will include several models, including the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. In addition to these, the Pro and Pro Max versions are expected to receive improvements such as increased RAM and other upgrades.

Launch likely in September

Industry analyst Ross Young has also supported earlier predictions, stating that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 6.55-inch display. It is expected to include standard features like MagSafe. As Apple follows its usual release timeline, the iPhone 17 series will likely be unveiled in September, although more details may emerge during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, where updates to iOS 19 are anticipated.