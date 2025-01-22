iPhone 17 back design leaked in fresh photos, showcasing a Pixel 9-like design

January 2025 is almost over, and with September approaching, the hype surrounding the iPhone 17 series is heating up. In the latest update, leaked images of iPhone 17 prototypes have emerged, showcasing a brand-new rear design featuring a Pixel 9-style camera bar. This leak continues from reports last year that suggested the next iPhone 17 Pro could feature a horizontal camera bar.

Leaked Images of the iPhone 17 Pro: What We Know

Majin Bu has taken to X to post new images of what he claims are alleged iPhone 17 models. The brand-new camera design is reminiscent of the Pixel 9 series, with cameras laid out horizontally in a black bar at the top of the back panel.

More about Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

However, the phones showcased by Majin Bu appear to feature a single camera cutout. This could align with what users might expect from the base iPhone 17 model, as it is reportedly the only device in the series that could feature a single-camera setup, according to earlier reports.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In the same thread, Majin Bu speculates that the device could also be a production version of the iPhone SE4, which is also rumoured to feature a single camera. However, he clarified that his sources told him this prototype is part of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch today: 3 big upgrades we're hoping for

iPhone 17 Series: What to Expect

The iPhone 17 series is expected to bring incremental updates compared to the iPhone 16 series, though there could be significant changes.

One notable rumour suggests Apple might introduce a new moniker, the "iPhone 17," which could potentially replace the current Plus model. This model is expected to be the thinnest iPhone yet, measuring just 5.5mm.

As for the rest of the lineup, the standard iPhone 17 models are likely to retain similarities with the iPhone 16 series. However, the Pro models are expected to showcase a significant design overhaul, ushering in a new design language.

All models in the series are anticipated to be powered by Apple's A19 chipsets. The standard models are expected to feature the A19, while the Pro models will likely include the more powerful A19 Pro.

That said, it's only January, and there's still a long way to go before September. Plenty could change between now and the final production phase.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India, what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series