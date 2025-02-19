iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air likely to feature iPhone 16 Pro-like OLED display- All details

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may come with upgraded displays offering improved brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 16:10 IST
iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here’s everything you need to know
iPhone 17 expected to be developed in India, here’s what the new report says. (REUTERS)

The iPhone 17 series has become the talk of the town as more rumours surrounding the devices have started to surface online. Although we still have a few months left for the official launch, we already have an idea of what the new-generation iPhone models may look like. This year Apple is going big with upgrades in terms of design changes, hardware improvements, AI integration, and cameras. Over the past few days, we have been hearing a lot about the iPhone 17 Pro design revamp, but now let's shift our focus to the standard models, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air which will be the ultra-thin iPhone model. In a new leak, the display upgrade for the standard iPhone 17 model has been leaked that may excite buyers.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design with new camera bar surfaces online: Here's how it may look

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air display upgrade

While there are very little information surrounding the vanilla iPhone 17 model, the iPhone 17 Air has been making headlines for its slim design and new camera module. Over the months, analysts have been debating about display upgrades for the iPhone 17 series and it is suggested that the entire lineup could come with ProMotion technology offering a 120Hz refresh rate and improved brightness. But now a tipster who goes by the name Instant Digital has shared a Weibo post claiming the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a Samsung's M14 OLED display which is similar to the iPhone 16 Pro models. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details

The M14 OLED panels are being used for several flagship models including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, providing users with a premium viewing experience. This display claims to provide 30% improved brightness in comparison to M13 OLED panels due to the new blue-emitting layer. Furthermore, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will likely offer ProMotion technology which is a much-awaited upgrade. Additionally, with ProMotion technology, the phones will be able to support an always-on display feature as well. Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until the official iPhone 17 series launch which will likely take place in September 2025.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 16:09 IST
