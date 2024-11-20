iPhone 17 performance to get a BIG boost- Details of what Apple is planning next

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple announced a major performance boost and introduced Apple Intelligence. Now, leaks surrounding next year's iPhone 17 have already started to spread, giving us hopes for innovations and upgrades. Several early leaks have suggested that Apple may build the new generation A19 Pro chip with TSMC's 2nm process. However, recent leaks speculate that we may not see the 2nm chip until 2026, yet the iPhone 17 is expected to be built with a new process that may have a major impact on the iPhone 17's performance.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air expected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone ever: Here's what we know

More about Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone 17 performance upgrade

According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will likely feature an A19 chip, whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip which will be fabricated with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process which is called “N3P”. The report suggests that the new process will have improved transistor density, providing an upgraded performance and power efficiency to the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Series to become India's first MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered phone- All details

If the rumours are true, then this could come as an advantage to the iPhone 17 series in comparison to the iPhone 16 series A18 chip which is built with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process called N3E. Therefore, the A19 series chip will be more powerful and efficient for next-generation iPhone models.

Reportedly, TSMC was said to begin the development of a third-generation 3nm chip by the second half of 2024. On the other hand, the first 2nm chip is expected to come with the iPhone 18 series that will be powered by Apple's A20 series chip.

iPhone 17 series upgrade

Apart from a major performance boost, the iPhone 17 series is expected to get a big upgrade in other areas as well. Previous rumours have highlighted that all iPhone 17 models are expected to get a 24MP selfie camera which is an upgrade from a 12MP camera. There are also rumours about a slimmer iPhone 17 which will likely be thinner than the iPhone 6. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also rumoured to get 12GB RAM, which may have a greater impact on the smartphone's performance efficiency.