iPhone 17 Pro: After a month with the iPhone 16 Pro, here’s what I’d like to see next

The iPhone 16 Pro has been on the market for about three months now, having launched in September this year. After using it extensively for over a month, I've had ample time to evaluate its performance as a smartphone. It is, without a doubt, a refined product, with Apple excelling in areas such as industrial design, in-hand feel, and especially its cameras—most notably for video, where the iPhone continues to set the standard. However, there are still a few aspects that Apple could improve upon and further innovate with the iPhone 17 Pro. Here's what I'd ideally like to see in the next iteration.

Design Overhaul Needed

Based on leaks and rumours so far, Apple is expected to make a significant design overhaul with the iPhone 17 Pro. This would be a welcome change, as the company has been using a similar design language since the iPhone 12 Pro: the same flat sides, boxy design, and familiar camera module on the back.

More about Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.62 inches Display Size See full Specifications

From a distance, it's hard to differentiate between an iPhone 11 Pro, an iPhone 13 Pro, and the latest iPhone 16 Pro unless you consider the colour. Many users have grown weary of the same aesthetic, so I hope Apple delivers a completely revamped look and feel to reignite excitement.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Leaked designs suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro might adopt a camera visor design, similar to the Pixel 9 series, with a two-tone finish. I appreciate Google's approach with the Pixel 9 Pro, and I'd love to see Apple adopt a symmetrical camera layout instead of the triangular arrangement we currently have.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025

A Better Telephoto Camera

While I thoroughly enjoy the wide and ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro, the telephoto lens has left me wanting more. The 5x telephoto lens, while decent, falls short when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro's equivalent lens.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro, with its 48-megapixel sensor, consistently delivers sharper details and more organic, lifelike photos compared to the iPhone's 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Pixel also excels in dynamic range, with more natural highlight roll-offs, whereas iPhone photos can look overly processed.

I hope the iPhone 17 Pro sees a major upgrade in this area, perhaps with a higher-resolution telephoto sensor. This could enable hybrid digital zoom for capturing distant subjects while maintaining quality.

Keep the Titanium Build

Reports earlier this year suggested that Apple might downgrade the materials in the iPhone 17 Pro, switching from titanium to aluminium. I strongly hope this isn't true.

Having used two generations of titanium devices—the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro—I've found the material to be highly durable and resistant to scratches. I used my iPhone 15 Pro without a case, and when I sold it, it looked as pristine as the day it came out of the box.

Titanium also offers a premium feel and is significantly lighter than stainless steel, making it ideal for a flagship device. Apple should continue using titanium for its Pro models.

Also Read: 5 stunning images of our solar system captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Base Storage Should Start at 256GB

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max both start with 256GB of base storage, the iPhone 16 Pro still begins at 128GB. This decision feels outdated, especially considering the device's price in India, where it retails for ₹1,19,900.

In an era where users are expected to shoot 4K videos—including 4K at 120fps—128GB is simply insufficient. Most users would be forced to buy iCloud storage, adding an extra expense. The iPhone 17 Pro should offer 256GB as the base storage option, aligning with the Pro Max models.

Improve the Camera Control Button Placement

The iPhone 16 Pro's new camera control button is a useful addition but is poorly positioned—especially on the smaller Pro model. Its current placement makes it awkward to press during one-handed use or when holding the phone in portrait orientation.

I suggest Apple move the button about a centimetre higher, which would improve ergonomics. This slight adjustment would also evenly distribute pressure when using the button, reducing shake during photography or video capture.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro vs Realme GT 6: It is worth the upgrade?