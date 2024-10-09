 iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours

iPhone 17 Pro colour variants are tipped to have a new shade of green colour. Know what Apple has been planning for the new generation iPhone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 09 2024, 09:45 IST
iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours
Check out the new speculated colour variants for iPhone 17 Pro. (Apple)

iPhone 16 series launched earlier this year with significant upgrades. This year, Apple announced new colourways for iPhone 16 standard as well as iPhone 16 Pro models. However, with pro models, the tech giant announced a new Desert Titanium colour variant which grabbed many eyes. Now, as rumours about the iPhone 17 Pro models have started to circulate, tipsters recently tipped the expected colour variants for next year's pro models. Know what's coming. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Slim: Key details and will it become the most expensive iPhone of 2025?

iPhone 17 Pro colour variants

After new Black and Desert Titanium colours with iPhone 16 Pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro colours have been revealed as part of the early leak. According to the Notebook Check report and tipster Majin Bu, Apple is considering new green titanium shades for next year's iPhone 17 Pro models.  Reports suggest that the smartphone will likely come with three new colourways: Teal Titanium, Green Titanium and Dark Green Titanium. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro likely to get a new button, it will replace the existing…

The tipster also showcased renders showcasing what colours are currently in the pipeline. Therefore, one of these shades is expected to make it to the launch next year. On the other hand, Majin Bu speculates that Apple may consider Teal Titanium since a similar colour is being used for the iPhone 16 standard models.  If the leak is true, then Apple will finally announce vibrant colours alongside neutral colours such as grey, white, black and gold. 

iPhone 17 Pro rumours

Although it's too early for speculations, tipsters and experts have their hands full with iPhone 17 series updates. Reports suggest that iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to offer 12GB RAM which would be significant for AI-related tasks and performance. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with an A19 Pro chipset which will likely be built on a 2nm TMSC process. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro failed to impress you? Here's what we know about iPhone 17 Pro

Apart from iPhone 17 Pro models, there are also rumours about a new iPhone 17 Air model which will likely replace the “Plus variant.” The new iPhone model will likely be the slimmer of all the other models and it will likely sit between the vanilla iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, we still have about a year to know what Apple has planned for its new generation iPhone.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 09:45 IST
