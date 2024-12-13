iPhone 17 Pro design overhaul: Here’s what we wish to see

The major smartphone launches for 2024 have officially settled with some innovative products and new mobile technologies. As we enter 2025, we have greater hopes for upcoming devices. While the iPhone 16 series left a greater impression on new innovations and upgrades, people seem to be more excited about the iPhone 17 series will get a newer chip, new features, and more. However, Apple has been following the same design pattern for its Pro models for years. Therefore, with the iPhone 17 Pro, here's what we want to see.

Also read: iOS 18.2 brings new Genmoji AI feature to iPhones: How to use it to create custom emojis

More about Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.62 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Pro design upgrades

Over the past few weeks, several experts have been talking about the iPhone 17 series design changes as it has been following a similar design profile for years. Now, as we head to the new year, users want to see new changes and upgrades to the new generation models which sets it apart from predecessors. Recently, a rendered image of the iPhone 17 Pro came forward which showcased a horizontally-placed camera module similar to Pixel 9 Pro models, with three camera sensors and LED flashlights. Additionally, the rear panel has been divided into two different parts.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iOS 18.2 release: 3 AI features that you won't find on Android

However, considering Apple's design plans and trends over the years, it's highly unlikely that the company would plan a major design change. Additionally, Apple has been integrating a vertically placed camera for two years now which is essential for spatial recording. With the iPhone 16 series, we also noticed the changes in camera placement for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, making it suitable for spatial recording.

Previously, images of a metal phone frame from the supply chain were also shared which was claimed to be of the iPhone 17 Pro model. The frame also showcased a similar design pattern as the rendered image. Therefore, if the claims are to be true then Apple may have been working on a new spatial recording technology with a new camera setup. So, there is a slight chance that the new generation iPhone may look like the Google Pixel 9 series.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!