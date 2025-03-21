iPhone 17 Pro dummies tipped again, showcases dual tone rear panel: All details

The iPhone 17 series has started to appear on the internet via leaks and rumours, giving us a small glimpse into Apple's planning zone before the official launch in September. Over the past few days, we all have been juggling between the design changes of all iPhone 17 models, while we have an idea of what Apple might announce, we are to get an official look. Now, in a new leak, the iPhone 17 Pro dummies were tipped which revealed the potential rear panel design of the smartphone. If you have been waiting to know more about the design, then here's what we know so far.

iPhone 17 Pro design

Tipster Sonny Dickson who is known for reliable leaks has shared the images of the iPhone 17 series dummy models. However, the image gives us a better look at the iPhone 17 Pro design. However, for the past few months, we have been debating about the iPhone 17 Pro's dual-tone design with half glass and half aluminum build. This also means that we may not see the titanium frame on the pro models anymore. Now, the new iPhone 17 Pro dummies give us a great look at the rear panel design.

The iPhone 17 Pro dummies showcase an outlined area just below the camera module which is usually made up of glass. However, the tipster has highlighted that the outline area is “where the glass will change.” A few weeks ago, it was highlighted that the glass section may consist of a combination of materials that may include a metal chassis with a glass inset. This may give the smartphone a whole new look and feel.

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro models rely on titanium chassis, bringing a lightweight design to the smartphone. Now, Apple is going back to the aluminum chassis and frame. This may be a big change for iPhone users as it also may change the thickness and weight of the device. Apart from the outlined section, we can also see the new camera module and MagSafe charging placement. Now, we simply have to wait a few more months to confirm the iPhone 17 series design.

