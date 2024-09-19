 iPhone 17 Pro may get big performance boost: Here’s what Apple may have in store | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Pro may get big performance boost: Here’s what Apple may have in store

iPhone 17 Pro will likely feature a powerful chipset based on the TSMC 2nm process, know what Apple has planned. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 14:04 IST
iPhone 17 Pro likely get big performance boost: Here’s what Apple may have in store
Apple is to mass produce its next-generation A-series chipset based on the TSMC 2nm process. (AFP)

For a very long time, we have been hearing about TSMC's 2-nanometer process for chipset development. Earlier, Apple was reported to build its in-house chips with the 2nm process to boost its performance, however, later it was reported that plans had been delayed. Now, in a new report, Apple is speculated to be one of the few early adopters of the new TSMC chip-making process for the iPhone 17 Pro models, and it will reportedly start mass production by 2025. 

How 2nm chipset will boost iPhone 17 Pro performance?

A new Business Times report (via GizmoChina) claims that Apple is expected to start developing its new generation of A series chipsets based on the latest 2nm process. Therefore, it is rumoured that the A19 Pro for the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely be fabricated with a 2nm chipset that will likely improve performance. However, as of now, it is unsure whether the same will be included in standard iPhone 17 models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report suggests of the rumours are true then the 2nm chipset will likely enhance the performance by 15% in comparison to 3nm chips. It may also result in less power consumption from 25% to 30%. Therefore, the next year's iPhone 17 Pro could be a significant upgrade in terms of performance and efficiency. 

Alongside the 2nm chipset, the iPhone 17 Pro will likely offer a 12GB RAM, for the additional storage required to smoothly conduct AI-related tasks and performance. Therefore, we can expect that Apple has bigger plans for iPhone 17 series in space of performance and Apple Intelligence. 

iPhone 17 Pro rumours

The iPhone 17 Pro model is expected to get several upgrades in comparison to the latest iPhone 16 Pro models. The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will likely get a 24MP selfie camera instead of a 12MP camera. Reportedly, the smartphones may also come with a 48MP triple camera setup with upgraded sensors and performance. Apple is also rumoured to integrate its in-house 5G modem and WiFi 7 for improved connectivity.

However, note that the information is based on leaks and rumours and does not provide any credibility till Apple makes an official statement regarding its upcoming plans. 

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 12:40 IST
