iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

Apple is likely to drop plans of bringing an anti-reflective display coating for iPhone 17 Pro models.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2025, 09:28 IST
iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details
iPhone 17 Pro models may not get this rumoured display upgrade. Know what’s coming. (AP)

As part of early leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro was rumoured to come with an anti-reflective display coating, replacing Apple's popular Ceramic Shield for enhanced scratch resistance and reduced glare. However, this upgrade may not come in this year's iPhone Pro model, therefore, Apple may stick to the Ceramic Shield or fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating as the current iPhone models. While other tech giants, including Samsung, are providing anti-reflective coating, Apple is yet to bring such upgrades to its iPhones. Therefore, know what might have changed in the plans.

iPhone 17 Pro anti-reflective coating

In early leaks, a tipster who goes by the name Instant Digital highlighted Apple's plan for bringing an anti-reflective display coating for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This new display technology was supposed to be used to make smartphones more scratch-resistant, and first for iPhones as well. These anti-reflective coatings are also available in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, which not only make visuals pleasing by reducing reflection but also make the smartphone more scratch-resistant.

Also Read

Now, according to a Macrumor report, Apple has dropped plans of bringing anti-reflective display coating to iPhone 17 Pro models. Reportedly, the process for applying the anti-reflective coating on iPhones was quite slow, considering Apple makes millions of units that are sent across the world. Therefore, it was not possible to integrate the technology this year, despite its benefits.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

We are still a few months away from the iPhone 17 Pro launch, but rumours circulating on the internet have given us a great understanding of what Apple could launch. This year, Apple is planning for a major design change with a new camera module and the comeback of the aluminium frame. Furthermore, we may get a thicker and heavier body due to a bigger battery and plans for bringing a vapour cooling system.

Apart from design, the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM. We may also get 48MP triple camera setup, with upgraded sensors for improved camera performance.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 09:28 IST
