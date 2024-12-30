iPhone 17 Pro set for BIG design changes in 2025- Here’s what we know

As we count the days to the new year, talks surrounding the next-generation flagships have become more interesting, as we are hearing several leaks and rumours. While the Apple iPhone 17 series is months away from launch, people are quite excited to know about its upgrades, new features, and any major changes. Every year we see Apple putting more effort into performance and user experience with minor design changes. Now, with iPhone 17 Pro models, the trend may change as several new reports hint towards a major design overhaul for the rear as well as the front panel. Therefore, know what the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max would look like.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: After a month with the iPhone 16 Pro, here's what I'd like to see next

More about Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.62 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max design upgrades

For the past few weeks, we have been hearing about the iPhone 17 Pro model design change with a new camera module design resembling Google Pixel 9 Pro models. While it's very uncertain and unlikely for Apple to use a horizontal camera island, however, if we are waiting for a big design change then this might be it. Recently tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu shared renders of the iPhone 17 Pro model, which showcases a new camera island, however, the cameras were placed similarly to previous generation models. It was also revealed the camera island will be made up of aluminium, whereas, the rest of the rear panel will be glass.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a major display upgrade- Here's what we know so far

Now, a Chinese publication known as My Drivers has tipped the front view of the iPhone 17 Pro model, featuring a narrower Dynamic Island. In an early leak, analyst Jeff Pu reported that Apple may bring new Face ID technology that will significantly reduce the size of Dynamic Island. Now the new tipped image confirms the same with new new-looking Dynamic Island and slimmer bezels. Therefore, these are some major design changes which will likely be introduced later in 2025.

If you are curious about the new face ID technology, then Apple is expected to use metalens which are a type of optical lens that takes less space than traditional lenses. To confirm these claims we may have to wait a little longer for the launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!