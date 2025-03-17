iPhone 17 series dummy reveal thicker iPhone models- Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 series dummy units leaked, showcasing increased thickness of the Pro models. Know what the design may look like.

Updated on: Mar 17 2025, 08:26 IST
iPhone 17 series dummy reveal thicker iPhone models- Here’s what we know
iPhone 17 series again make headlines with this new leak. (FPT/ YouTube)

Apple is yet to launch its new generation iPhone models, and the official debut will likely take place in September, based on the previous year's trends. The iPhone 17 series has been one of the awaited smartphone series to launch, since several leaks and rumours surrounding the devices have started circulating. In a new leak, the dummy unit for the entire iPhone 17 lineup was tipped, showcasing a massive thickness apart from the new iPhone 17 Air model. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 17 series, expect the device to be bulkier, with greater thickness. Know what the upcoming iPhone 17 models may look like ahead of the launch in September.

iPhone 17 series dummy units

Tipster Sonny Dickson has shared the first look at the iPhone 17 series dummy units via a X (Formerly Twitter) post, revealing the design of all four models, consisting of both the Pro model, the new Air and the vanilla iPhone 17. Over the past few weeks, we got to know about the redesigned camera module for the iPhone 17 Pro models, whereas the iPhone 17 Air could feature a Pixel-like camera island with a single rear camera. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, in the leaked image, we can see the thickness of the dummy units, and the iPhone 17 Pro models looked extremely thick, which gives it a weird look, whereas the iPhone 17 Air seemed exceptionally slimmer with a reduced camera bump. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details

Earlier, we also came across a leak that highlighted that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could get 8.725mm of thickness in comparison to 8.25mm of iPhone 16 Pro Max. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 5.5mm thick in measurement, which is significantly slimmer than any other iPhone model. 

Therefore, Apple may bring some major design changes this year, which will likely affect the hardware as well. Reports suggest that Apple may bring bigger batteries and vapour cooling chambers for the Pro models, which is likely resulting in the thickness of the smartphones. 

Now, we will have to wait a few more months to confirm what the new generation iPhone models will look like during the launch.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 08:26 IST
