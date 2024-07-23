 iPhone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iPhone 16 series likely to be its last dance | Mobile News

iPhone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iPhone 16 series likely to be its last dance

iPhone 17 series is also expected to comprise four models, however it mark the end of a popular model. Again.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 11:21 IST
iPhone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iPhone 16 series likely to be its last dance
Apple is currently gearing up for the launch of iPhone 16 series which is expected to take place in September. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series launch is less than two months away and ahead of Apple's mega launch event in September, the rumour mills around the iPhone 17 series are already working in full swing. While analysts and leakers are still waiting to see how their predictions go about the iPhone 16 models, tipster Ice Universe has shared key details about the iPhone 17 lineup. Here's what Ice Universe predicted about the iPhone 16 successor.

iPhone 17 series to replace ‘kill' Plus model

iPhone 17 series is also rumoured to comprise four models just like last few years, however the company may ‘kill' the Plus iPhone model once again in 2025. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, iPhone 17 series will feature an all-new iPhone 17 Slim model. Although considered to be a replacement of the Plus model, the iPhone 17 Slim is believed to be an even more high-end option placed above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the series.

These iPhone 17 rumours are also backed by Ice Universe and tipster suggest that iPhone 17 Slim series size and price points will be as follows:

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.65-inch LTPO display- $1,299

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.86-inch LTPO display- $1,199

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.27-inch LTPO display- $1,099

iPhone 17: 6.27-inch LTPO display- $799

iPhone 17 series: What we know so far

If reports are to be believed, all models in the iPhone 17 series will feature LTPO displays for the first time. This means even the vanilla model in the iPhone 17 series will get a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Pro models in the iPhone 17 series will reportedly feature 12GB of memory, A19 Pro chip fabricated with TSMC's N3P process, along with a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 17 model is expected to get a separate A19 chip. This contrasts with the iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to feature the same A18 chip across the board.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 11:21 IST
iPhone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iPhone 16 series likely to be its last dance
