iPhone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iPhone 16 series likely to be its last dance

iPhone 16 series launch is less than two months away and ahead of Apple's mega launch event in September, the rumour mills around the iPhone 17 series are already working in full swing. While analysts and leakers are still waiting to see how their predictions go about the iPhone 16 models, tipster Ice Universe has shared key details about the iPhone 17 lineup. Here's what Ice Universe predicted about the iPhone 16 successor.

Also read: iPhone 16 series colours: Rumoured shades of iPhones coming this year

You may be interested in 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 1 TB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF Apple iPhone 13 Blue

Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

iPhone 17 series to replace ‘kill' Plus model

iPhone 17 series is also rumoured to comprise four models just like last few years, however the company may ‘kill' the Plus iPhone model once again in 2025. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, iPhone 17 series will feature an all-new iPhone 17 Slim model. Although considered to be a replacement of the Plus model, the iPhone 17 Slim is believed to be an even more high-end option placed above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the series.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

These iPhone 17 rumours are also backed by Ice Universe and tipster suggest that iPhone 17 Slim series size and price points will be as follows:

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.65-inch LTPO display- $1,299

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.86-inch LTPO display- $1,199

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.27-inch LTPO display- $1,099

iPhone 17: 6.27-inch LTPO display- $799

Also read: iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone 17 series: What we know so far

If reports are to be believed, all models in the iPhone 17 series will feature LTPO displays for the first time. This means even the vanilla model in the iPhone 17 series will get a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Also read: iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here's what we know

The Pro models in the iPhone 17 series will reportedly feature 12GB of memory, A19 Pro chip fabricated with TSMC's N3P process, along with a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 17 model is expected to get a separate A19 chip. This contrasts with the iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to feature the same A18 chip across the board.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!