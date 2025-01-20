iPhone 17 series may be ‘cooler’ than expected, here’s why

With growing leaks and information surrounding the iPhone 17 series, the new iPhones have become one of the awaited smartphone models of the year. While we still have several months left for launch, leaks have given a slight glimpse to what changes and upgrades Apple has been planning. Now, a new leak has come forward which sheds light on the iPhone 17 series thermal management which is a very crucial component for any smartphone for optimum performance. Apple is rumoured to bring new technology for iPhone 17 thermal management which may enhance user experience.

iPhone 17 series: New thermal improvements expected

Over the years, iPhone models have suffered with thermal management causing users minor performance issues. While Apple has significantly improved with the iPhone 16 Pro model, yet the issue persists. Now, according to an industry chain report, Apple is planning to integrate vapour chamber cooling into the iPhone 17 series. Vapor chamber cooling system is not a new technology and we have been seeing brands using the technology to effectively manage heat dissipation.

Earlier, Apple relied on high thermal conductivity metal heat sinks which capture heat from the processor. Now with the new vapor chamber, the heat will transferred away from the processor to other areas phone where heat will not cause problems. Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also highlighted the use of a vapour chamber on iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, now it is being implemented in all the models, which may come as a major performance upgrade for users.

iPhone 17 series: What to expect

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025 with new upgrades and features. This year, Apple is rumoured to discontinue the Plus variant for a new iPhone 17 Air which will be the ultra slim model of the series. The iPhone 17 series may also come with a design change, especially the iPhone 17 Pro models that may consist of half aluminium and half glass body. For performance, the iPhone 17 models will likely be powered by the A19 series chipset, offering a major performance boost.

