iPhone 17 series may finally bring this ‘Pro’ feature to standard iPhone models

Apple has been under scrutiny for giving 60Hz refresh rate displays in its flagship level phones in 2024. But the latest report suggests that things may change with the 2025 lineup.

AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Sep 23 2024, 10:17 IST
iPhone 17 series is expected to make debut in late 2025, and the renders of the new model have already started to surface online. (AppleInsider)

iPhone 17 series launch is still almost an year away, however, rumours around the next-gen flagship iPhone models have already started to float in. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several leaks and rumours around the models in the iPhone 17 series and a latest report by MacRumors suggests that iPhone 17 series may finally bring the much-awaited feature to standard iPhone models. Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has informed MacRumours that non-Pro models in the iPhone 17 series are expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays. For those who are unaware, 120Hz ProMotion displays have been limited to Pro iPhone models until now.

Apple has been under scrutiny for giving 60Hz refresh rate displays in its flagship level phones in 2024. But the latest report suggests that things may change with the 2025 lineup. ProMotion will allow thephones to ramp down to a power-efficient refresh rate and it may also bring an always-on display to the phones.

iPhone 17 Air expected to make debut

Just like past few years, iPhone 17 series is also expected to comprise four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. The Plus model in the iPhone lineup is expected to be replaced by a new slimmer and lighter model dubbed as iPhone 17 Air. Along with the vanilla iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to get the 120Hz ProMotion display.

iPhone 17 Air will likely sit between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. “If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don't really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.” Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said. He believes that iPhone 17 Air will likely be a bigger hit than the fourth flagship model that the company started to introduce with 2020 including the mini and the Plus models.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 10:17 IST
