iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

iPhone 17 Series design tipped again, here’s what we think about the redesigned camera module and what Apple could launch in September.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 25 2025, 11:29 IST
iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think
Know what the new iPhone 17 series would look like with redesigned camera module. (FPT/ YouTube)

The iPhone 17 series has been making headlines as leaks and rumours surrounding the models are rapidly circulating over the internet. While these leaks give us an idea of what Apple may bring, they also create false expectations and hopes for greater upgrades, which may end up disappointing fans during the launch. However, with several design renders circulating, we finally have a glimpse of what the iPhone 17 Series will look like during launch. And this year, Apple may have redesigned several parts of the smartphones that may give each model a new look. Here's what the new iPhone 17 Series CAD renders look like.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means

More about Apple iPhone 17
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Series CAD renders: What to expect

In a recent spotting tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu on X shared a post revealing computer-aided design (CAD) renders for the iPhone 17 series. The image consisted of all new four models, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and finally the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In the image, we can see that the vanilla iPhone 17 model has a similar design as the iPhone 16 model with vertically placed camera lenses. However, we can also notice a partition on the rear panel which may give the smartphone two shades of colour. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the Plus variant showcased a single rear camera placed under a Pixel-like camera bar.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 series to feature Apple's custom chips for faster WiFi, Bluetooth, and enhanced connectivity: Report

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max showcase a new camera module as previously leaked. The smartphone features a horizontally placed rectangle-shaped camera bar housing three camera lenses in a triangular shape. This model also showcases a partition on the rear model, hinting towards a dual-tone finish, since we may get a mix of aluminium and glass build. Considering the previous leaks, this looks like a more potential design for the upcoming iPhone 17 Series. However, we still have to wait until the September 2025 launch to confirm the new design, model, specifications and new features. As of now, Apple is expected to launch several products next month, including new iPads, MacBook Air, and others.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 11:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates
GTA 6

Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release
GTA 5 PC

GTA 5 PC players to get the biggest free update with HSW upgrades, new vehicles, and GTA+ perks
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets