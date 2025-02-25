iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

The iPhone 17 series has been making headlines as leaks and rumours surrounding the models are rapidly circulating over the internet. While these leaks give us an idea of what Apple may bring, they also create false expectations and hopes for greater upgrades, which may end up disappointing fans during the launch. However, with several design renders circulating, we finally have a glimpse of what the iPhone 17 Series will look like during launch. And this year, Apple may have redesigned several parts of the smartphones that may give each model a new look. Here's what the new iPhone 17 Series CAD renders look like.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means

More about Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Series CAD renders: What to expect

In a recent spotting tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu on X shared a post revealing computer-aided design (CAD) renders for the iPhone 17 series. The image consisted of all new four models, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and finally the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In the image, we can see that the vanilla iPhone 17 model has a similar design as the iPhone 16 model with vertically placed camera lenses. However, we can also notice a partition on the rear panel which may give the smartphone two shades of colour. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the Plus variant showcased a single rear camera placed under a Pixel-like camera bar.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 series to feature Apple's custom chips for faster WiFi, Bluetooth, and enhanced connectivity: Report

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max showcase a new camera module as previously leaked. The smartphone features a horizontally placed rectangle-shaped camera bar housing three camera lenses in a triangular shape. This model also showcases a partition on the rear model, hinting towards a dual-tone finish, since we may get a mix of aluminium and glass build. Considering the previous leaks, this looks like a more potential design for the upcoming iPhone 17 Series. However, we still have to wait until the September 2025 launch to confirm the new design, model, specifications and new features. As of now, Apple is expected to launch several products next month, including new iPads, MacBook Air, and others.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!