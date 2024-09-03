 iPhone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - All details | Mobile News

iPhone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - All details

iPhone 17 Pro Max to feature graphite sheet and vapour chamber cooling system, know what’s coming next year.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 10:49 IST
iPhone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - All details
Know how Apple plans to resolve the heating issues with iPhone 17 series. (Apple)

iPhone 16 launch is just a few days away and rumours about the 2025 iPhone 17 are already making rounds on the internet. Over the past few weeks, we have come across the iPhone 17 slimmer version, expanded RAM, upgraded camera features, and much more. Now, Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo has stated that next year's iPhone 17 series is expected to feature an upgraded cooling system to provide improved heat management functionalities. Know what's expected to come next year. 

Also read: Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch

iPhone 17 series cooling system upgrades

Kuo shared an X post revealing that the iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a graphite sheet that will allow the device to manage the heat distribution and boost the overall performance of the device. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get the graphite sheet along with the vapour chamber cooling system, enabling the other components of the smartphone to maintain an acceptable temperature and eliminate chances for thermal throttling.

Also read: iPhone 16 price in India: Here's how much new Apple iPhone may cost at launch

Gizmochina reported that the new cooling system for iPhone 17 Pro Max will allow improved on-device AI performance and boost the overall performance of the smartphone with the new-generation chipset. If the rumour is true, then it would be the first time Apple took a major step for its heat management systems. 

iPhone 17 series rumours

Last week Ming-chi Kuo also showed enthusiasm to Apple offering upgraded 12GB RAM for iPhone 17 series instead of 8GB RAM. Next year, there are some changes in models are expected as well, as Apple may plan to discontinue the “Plus” variant and it may announce the iPhone 17 Slim, which may retain a new design and a slimmer body in comparison to other iPhone 17 models. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - All details

Additionally, Apple may also plan to improve the selfie camera performance with an upgraded 24MP camera, as over the past few years we have been seeing similar 12MP front-facing cameras for all models. Apple also plans to introduce a new 5G chip, however, it's unsure if it will launch with the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 17 series. 

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 10:49 IST
