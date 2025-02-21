iPhone 17 series to feature Apple’s custom chips for faster WiFi, Bluetooth, and enhanced connectivity: Report

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected to launch in September 2025, has stirred significant interest as rumours of design and performance upgrades continue to surface. A major shift in connectivity technology could be one of the standout features, with Apple planning to replace third-party chips with its own custom-designed WiFi and Bluetooth solutions. This move is set to enhance the connectivity experience across its ecosystem of devices.

Apple's Move to In-House WiFi Chips

According to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple will ditch Qualcomm and Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips in favour of its proprietary alternatives in the iPhone 17 models. Kuo shared his insights on social media platform X, revealing that the switch to Apple-designed Wi-Fi chips will apply to all iPhone 17 variants. This transition is expected to happen quicker than anticipated, signalling Apple's determination to strengthen its control over hardware components.

"Following Qualcomm, Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips will also be replaced by Apple's in-house chips at a faster pace. My latest industry survey indicates that all new 2H25 iPhone 17 models will feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chips (vs. only the slim iPhone 17 will adopt Apple's C1 modem chip). Beyond cost reduction, the switch to in-house Wi-Fi chips will enhance connectivity across Apple devices," Kuo stated.

iPhone 17 Series: Pricing and Models (Expected)

Apart from connectivity improvements, the iPhone 17 series is expected to come with a range of upgrades in terms of performance, cameras, and pricing. In India, the base iPhone 17 model is likely to be priced at Rs. 79,900, with the iPhone 17 Air costing around Rs. 89,900. The higher-end Pro and Pro Max variants are rumoured to retail at Rs. 1,20,000 and Rs. 1,45,000, respectively.

Regarding specs, all iPhone 17 models could feature a 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard models, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, are expected to be powered by Apple's A19 chip. The Pro variants, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, are rumoured to sport the more powerful A19 Pro chipset. Additionally, RAM capacity is expected to vary, with the base models having 8GB and the Pro models offering 12GB.

The camera system on the Pro and Pro Max models could see a major overhaul, with a triple 48MP camera setup, including a primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, and telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 will likely feature a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 48MP single rear camera. All models may also feature an upgraded 24MP front camera for improved selfies.