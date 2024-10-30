 iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here’s everything you need to know | Mobile News

iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple is to conduct early development of the base iPhone 17 in India, know what the tech giant has planned for the new generation iPhone. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 09:41 IST
iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here’s everything you need to know
iPhone 17 expected to be developed in India, here’s what the new report says. (REUTERS)

Over the past few years, Apple has been planning to reduce its dependence on China for the development of its flagship iPhone models. Due to this reason, the tech giant has urged suppliers to shift a fraction of their factories to India, to save costs and eliminate dependence. Just before the launch of the iPhone 16 series, we got to know that Apple has plans to assemble some of the models in India. As the iPhone 16 series is already being assembled in India, Apple is reported to have plans for developing the standard iPhone 17 in India as well. Know what the new report says about next year's iPhone 17 series.

Also read: iPhones worth Rs. 50,447 crore shipped from India as Apple shifts China focus

More about Apple iPhone 17
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 17 development in India

Wayne Ma from The Information reported that Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn is expected to commence the early development of the vanilla iPhone 17 model in India. It was highlighted that the production will take place in the Bengaluru factory, showcasing a major turn of events for Apple. Alongside the development plans, it was reported that the iPhone 17 has cleared all the early development stages which means the design, components, and other crucial aspects of the device have been finalised. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone users in India get Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1: How to download

Now, the engineers in the Indian factories are reported to be developing prototypes for iPhone 17 for evaluation to check if it meets Apple's standards. While Apple has bigger plans for the development of the iPhone in India, it all depends on the level of quality the engineer manages to deliver. 

iPhone 17 specifications and rumours (expected)

Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu previously shared expected upgrades and features for the iPhone 17 model. It is suggested that the iPhone 17 will likely come with the same 6.1-inch Retina display. It will likely be powered by the new generation A19 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. 

Also read: Apple's Mac mini with M4 chip is here, and it fits in your palm—Check price, specs, and availability

The iPhone 17 will likely get a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone will likely get a 24MP selfie camera which is an upgrade from iPhone 16's 12MP front camera.

These rumoured specifications do not showcase a major upgrade over iPhone 16, however, we must wait till September 2025, to know what Apple may bring with the new generation iPhone. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 09:41 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here’s everything you need to know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 fans anticipate trailer 2 release amid leaks, hints, and growing speculation of holiday surprise
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans unite in hope for an imaginary Mexico DLC expansion experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets