iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Over the past few years, Apple has been planning to reduce its dependence on China for the development of its flagship iPhone models. Due to this reason, the tech giant has urged suppliers to shift a fraction of their factories to India, to save costs and eliminate dependence. Just before the launch of the iPhone 16 series, we got to know that Apple has plans to assemble some of the models in India. As the iPhone 16 series is already being assembled in India, Apple is reported to have plans for developing the standard iPhone 17 in India as well. Know what the new report says about next year's iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 development in India

Wayne Ma from The Information reported that Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn is expected to commence the early development of the vanilla iPhone 17 model in India. It was highlighted that the production will take place in the Bengaluru factory, showcasing a major turn of events for Apple. Alongside the development plans, it was reported that the iPhone 17 has cleared all the early development stages which means the design, components, and other crucial aspects of the device have been finalised.

Now, the engineers in the Indian factories are reported to be developing prototypes for iPhone 17 for evaluation to check if it meets Apple's standards. While Apple has bigger plans for the development of the iPhone in India, it all depends on the level of quality the engineer manages to deliver.

iPhone 17 specifications and rumours (expected)

Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu previously shared expected upgrades and features for the iPhone 17 model. It is suggested that the iPhone 17 will likely come with the same 6.1-inch Retina display. It will likely be powered by the new generation A19 chipset paired with 8GB RAM.

The iPhone 17 will likely get a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone will likely get a 24MP selfie camera which is an upgrade from iPhone 16's 12MP front camera.

These rumoured specifications do not showcase a major upgrade over iPhone 16, however, we must wait till September 2025, to know what Apple may bring with the new generation iPhone.

