iPhone 17 to finally bring this ‘Pro’ Apple feature to standard models

iPhone 17 series has been gathering attention of Apple fans since the launch of iPhone 16 series in September this year. Just like last few years, the iPhone 17 series is also said to comprise four models, however, it is believed to mark a debut of a completely new model. The iPhone 17 series is believed to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone 17 Slim that will replace the Plus model. Along with a new model, Apple is also said to bring the ‘Pro' feature to the ‘non-Pro' flagship iPhones in 2025. As per a report by South Korea's ETNews, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will feature ProMotion display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Genmoji, ChatGPT and more AI features may arrive in…

You may be interested in Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

First non-Pro iPhones to get 120Hz display

If the report by ETNews turns out to be true, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will become the first non-Pro iPhones to get 120Hz display. Apple's ProMotion technology has been exclusive to the Pro models since its launch with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021. The availability of the feature for iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will mark a notable enhancement for users of the standard models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Reports indicate that Samsung and LG will supply the LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays for all iPhone 17 variants. LTPO technology allows for a variable refresh rate, optimising power consumption while maintaining performance. This means that ProMotion will not drain battery life, a concern for many users.

Also read: Apple launches new, more powerful versions of MacBook Pro

Smoother scrolling and enhanced visuals

With ProMotion, the iPhone 17 and "iPhone 17 Air" will deliver smoother scrolling and more fluid video playback. Current Pro models can reduce their refresh rate down to 10Hz, while the iPhone 14 Pro through iPhone 16 Pro models can dip as low as 1Hz. This capability supports features like the always-on display, which shows selected Lock Screen elements even when the device is locked. However, it remains uncertain whether the iPhone 17 and "iPhone 17 Air" will match these capabilities, potentially reaching either the 10Hz or 1Hz threshold.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!