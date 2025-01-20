iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what’s coming

Apple may redesign the iPhone 17 Camera app with the iOS 19 update. The redesign may resemble the VisionOS.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 20 2025, 09:40 IST
iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what’s coming
iOS 19 to come with new design changes, here’s what we know. (Apple)

This year, Apple is expected to make some big announcements in the coming months. While we wait for the Spring launch event in March, June's WWDC 2025 is expected to consist of some crucial revelations surrounding Apple's future plans and the introduction of the iOS 19 update. iOS 19 will officially launch with the iPhone 17 series in September, however, Apple will preview the new OS update, showcasing its new features, changes, and more. Now, a new report has come forward that hints towards the iPhone 17 camera app redesign with iOS 19, here's what we know so far.

Also read: iPhone 17 series may be ‘cooler' than expected, here's why

More about Apple iPhone 17
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Camera app redesign with iOS 19

iOS 19 has been in the works for quite some time and it is expected to be previewed at the WWDC 2025 in June. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding iOS 19 new features have been making rounds on the internet, however, this new leak focuses on the Camera app redesign. According to the Front Page Tech report, the iPhone 17 camera app is expected to get a new look, providing users with easy access to camera functions and an adaptable layout. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple could launch iPhone 17 Air later this year with a slimmer design and new technology: Report

Reportedly, the camera viewfinder will take up most space, yet the object in front of the camera be more visible since it will have a translucent panel. The new interface will also provide easy access to adjust photo and video resolution with a drop-down menu. It is being highlighted the iPhone 17 Camera app redesign with iOS 19 resembles visionOS software for Vision Pro, giving it a more futuristic look.

Apart from the camera app redesign, the iPhone 17 series will likely get new Apple Intelligence features with iOS 19. Rumours suggest that iOS 19 will bring ChatGPT-like conversational Siri, but it may not be officially introduced until 2026. Therefore, Apple may plan a gradual roll-out of iOS 19 AI features as it is currently doing with iOS 18. Now, to get a great look at the new iPhone OS, we will have to wait until WWDC 2025 in June and the upcoming Beta versions before the iPhone 17 launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jan, 09:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked police chase footage reveals unmatched realism, hints at next-gen gameplay details
Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets