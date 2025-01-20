iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what’s coming

This year, Apple is expected to make some big announcements in the coming months. While we wait for the Spring launch event in March, June's WWDC 2025 is expected to consist of some crucial revelations surrounding Apple's future plans and the introduction of the iOS 19 update. iOS 19 will officially launch with the iPhone 17 series in September, however, Apple will preview the new OS update, showcasing its new features, changes, and more. Now, a new report has come forward that hints towards the iPhone 17 camera app redesign with iOS 19, here's what we know so far.

iPhone 17 Camera app redesign with iOS 19

iOS 19 has been in the works for quite some time and it is expected to be previewed at the WWDC 2025 in June. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding iOS 19 new features have been making rounds on the internet, however, this new leak focuses on the Camera app redesign. According to the Front Page Tech report, the iPhone 17 camera app is expected to get a new look, providing users with easy access to camera functions and an adaptable layout.

Reportedly, the camera viewfinder will take up most space, yet the object in front of the camera be more visible since it will have a translucent panel. The new interface will also provide easy access to adjust photo and video resolution with a drop-down menu. It is being highlighted the iPhone 17 Camera app redesign with iOS 19 resembles visionOS software for Vision Pro, giving it a more futuristic look.

Apart from the camera app redesign, the iPhone 17 series will likely get new Apple Intelligence features with iOS 19. Rumours suggest that iOS 19 will bring ChatGPT-like conversational Siri, but it may not be officially introduced until 2026. Therefore, Apple may plan a gradual roll-out of iOS 19 AI features as it is currently doing with iOS 18. Now, to get a great look at the new iPhone OS, we will have to wait until WWDC 2025 in June and the upcoming Beta versions before the iPhone 17 launch.

