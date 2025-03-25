iPhone 17 to get this Pro-like display upgrade- Know what coming

Over the years, we have seen Apple introducing its high-end model features to the new-generation standard models, providing users with a worthy upgrade. We have seen pro features Dynamic Island and Action Button coming to standard models each year. Now, with iPhone 17, Apple is expected to bring one such upgrade which we have been waiting to see for years. This year, the iPhone 17 will likely get a major display upgrade that will bring a smooth user experience and enhanced animation to the smartphone. Here's what we know about the iPhone 17 upgrade so far.

iPhone 17 display

Over the years, the standard iPhone model remained offering a 60Hz display despite launching in the premium segment. Whereas, several mid-rangers and even budget smartphones started a 120Hz display. However, Apple stuck to its plan for making the 120Hz display limited to its Pro models. Now, with the iPhone 17, this will finally change as the smartphone will likely get the ProMotion technology, providing a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-on-Display features. According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, this upgrade will bring “smoother scrolling and animation” to the iPhone 17, enhancing user experience.

However, this is not the first time we have heard about this upgrade as analyst Ross Young first reported this leak with several Chinese publications and tipsters revealing a similar feature upgrade for the vanilla iPhone 17 model.

iPhone 17: What we expect

As of now, the iPhone 17 is expected to look similar to the iPhone 16 model in terms of design and size with a 6.1-inch display. The smartphone will reportedly get a performance upgrade with an A19 chip. Reports suggest that Apple may bring an upgraded selfie camera with 24MP resolution. Furthermore, the model could also feature Apple's new C1 chip which was introduced with the iPhone 16e model. Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait till the September launch. Till then, we get to know more about the iPhone 17 series via leaks and rumours which may give us a glimpse of what Apple may announce.

