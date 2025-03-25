iPhone 17 to get this Pro-like display upgrade- Know what coming

iPhone 17 to finally feature Apple’s ProMotion display technology, bringing a 120Hz refresh rate to the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2025, 09:00 IST
iPhone 17 to get this Pro-like display upgrade- Know what coming
iPhone 17 is getting an awaited display upgrade, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (HT Tech)

Over the years, we have seen Apple introducing its high-end model features to the new-generation standard models, providing users with a worthy upgrade. We have seen pro features Dynamic Island and Action Button coming to standard models each year. Now, with iPhone 17, Apple is expected to bring one such upgrade which we have been waiting to see for years. This year, the iPhone 17 will likely get a major display upgrade that will bring a smooth user experience and enhanced animation to the smartphone. Here's what we know about the iPhone 17 upgrade so far.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro dummies tipped again, showcases dual tone rear panel: All details

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹144,900
Check details

iPhone 17 display

Over the years, the standard iPhone model remained offering a 60Hz display despite launching in the premium segment. Whereas, several mid-rangers and even budget smartphones started a 120Hz display. However, Apple stuck to its plan for making the 120Hz display limited to its Pro models. Now, with the iPhone 17, this will finally change as the smartphone will likely get the ProMotion technology, providing a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-on-Display features. According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, this upgrade will bring “smoother scrolling and animation” to the iPhone 17, enhancing user experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 series dummy reveal thicker iPhone models- Here's what we know

However, this is not the first time we have heard about this upgrade as analyst Ross Young first reported this leak with several Chinese publications and tipsters revealing a similar feature upgrade for the vanilla iPhone 17 model.

iPhone 17: What we expect

As of now, the iPhone 17 is expected to look similar to the iPhone 16 model in terms of design and size with a 6.1-inch display. The smartphone will reportedly get a performance upgrade with an A19 chip. Reports suggest that Apple may bring an upgraded selfie camera with 24MP resolution. Furthermore, the model could also feature Apple's new C1 chip which was introduced with the iPhone 16e model. Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait till the September launch. Till then, we get to know more about the iPhone 17 series via leaks and rumours which may give us a glimpse of what Apple may announce.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 to get this Pro-like display upgrade- Know what coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

God of War

New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year
GTA 6

GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive
Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here’s how to claim free title
GTA Online weekly update

GTA Online weekly update: Double rewards, exclusive discounts, and thrilling challenges await players
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets