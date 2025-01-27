iPhone 17 to miss out on this BIG display upgrade: Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 may not feature a narrower Dynamic Island as expected earlier. Here’s what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said about the new Apple flagships

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 09:18 IST
iPhone 17 to miss out on this BIG display upgrade: Here’s what we know
iPhone 17 Dynamic Island to remain unchanged this year, here’s what to expect. (Shaurya Sharma / HT Tech)

This year iPhone 17 series is slated for some major upgrades in design, display, performance, and other aspects. One of the biggest rumoured upgrades for iPhone 17 was a smaller Dynamic Island and a new Face-ID technology. However, a new leak highlights that the iPhone 17 Dynamic Island will remain unchanged in comparison to the iPhone 16. This may come as a surprise to tech experts and fans, as based on early rumours, the narrower Dynamic Island was expected to be a major display upgrade. However, now we may not see it in the upcoming flagship iPhone series. Here's what the latest report says about the iPhone 17.

Also read: Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air could face stiff competition from Xiaomi, Vivo: Details

iPhone 17 Dynamic Island

According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 series Dynamic Island will remain similar to the iPhone 16 series, which means no changes or upgrades are expected this year. Earlier, it was rumoured that Apple is working on a new Face-ID technology and the in-display camera that will significantly reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, however, Kuo highlighted that it will “remain largely unchanged” when it comes to the new generation iPhone models. Since, the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island has become an integral part of iPhones, however, since 2022, Apple has not announced any major upgrades or changes to it, making fans curious about what the company has been planning.

Also read: iPhone 17 back design leaked in fresh photos, showcasing a Pixel 9-like design

Now, with the similar Dynamic Island buyers may hesitate to buy the upcoming iPhone 17 series due to the high expectations. Apart from changes to Dynamic Island, the iPhone 17 Pro models are slated for a major design revamp. The upcoming Pro models will likely feature a Pixel-like vertically-shaped camera pill, housing three camera sensors. Additionally, Apple may discard using a titanium frame and bring half aluminium and half glass rear panels. These changes are expected to give the smartphone a whole new look after following a similar design profile for years.

Now, to confirm the above-mentioned claims, we will have to wait until September 2025 to know what Apple has planned for the iPhone 17 series.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 09:17 IST
iPhone 17 to miss out on this BIG display upgrade: Here's what we know
