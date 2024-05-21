 iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017 | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

The upcoming iPhone 17 Ultra is poised to be Apple's next major innovation, reminiscent of the groundbreaking iPhone X.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 21 2024, 11:27 IST
Experience the future with the ultra-thin, next-gen iPhone 17 Ultra featuring a revolutionary design and advanced camera system. (Unsplash)

The iPhone X was a groundbreaking device, introducing an OLED display, Face ID, and an all-screen design that felt truly futuristic. Now, rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Ultra, expected next year, might bring another leap forward for Apple's iconic smartphone.

Futuristic Slim Design

Apple is reportedly working on an ultra-thin design for the iPhone 17 Ultra, potentially making it the slimmest iPhone ever. The recent M4 iPad Pro, known for its slim profile, hints at what Apple might achieve with the new iPhone. While a thinner design isn't a necessity, it could provide a sleek, futuristic feel without compromising battery life. This would mark a significant shift in iPhone aesthetics, offering users a device that feels both modern and advanced, reported 9to5mac.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 price to be more than the current model- All details

Next-Level Camera System

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature a major upgrade to the front-facing camera, increasing from 12MP to 24MP. However, the real innovation might be in the rear camera system. Rumours suggest that the rear cameras could be relocated from the upper-left corner to the top centre of the phone. This change could introduce new camera technology exclusive to the iPhone 17 Ultra, making it a standout feature.

B09G9HD6PD-1

Android phones have long positioned their cameras in the centre, so Apple's potential shift is intriguing. This new placement might enhance photo quality or offer new functionalities, positioning the iPhone 17 Ultra as a leader in mobile photography. Given Apple's history, such a move would likely come with significant improvements in camera performance and capabilities.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to introduce Rose Titanium colour, replacing blue- All details

Software Innovations

A major part of the iPhone X's success was its software. The removal of the Home button introduced a gesture-centric interface that changed how users interacted with their phones. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra featured unique software capabilities like the Wayfinder and Modular Ultra faces.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

For the iPhone 17 Ultra, Apple might introduce exclusive iOS features that take advantage of its unique hardware. This could include a new gesture system, advanced AI capabilities, or features tied to its rumoured smaller screen cutout. A special chip could also power unique functionalities, setting the Ultra model apart from its siblings.

First Published Date: 21 May, 11:27 IST
