iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here’s what Apple may do

Apple to start trial production for iPhone 17e with launch expected for May 2026. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2025, 13:20 IST
iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here’s what Apple may do
Apple is already building plans for iPhone 17e, know what can we expect. (Apple)

This year, Apple announced its new entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 16e, with some premium upgrades. With growing popularity, the Cupertino-based giant will likely continue bringing affordable iPhones every year. Now, just a few months after iPhone 16e launch, the iPhone 17e is already said to be in production planning and could launch in 2026. While it's too early to make an assumption, iPhone 17e has already started appearing in rumour mills, giving hope for greater upgrades at affordable prices. Therefore, know what Apple has been planning for the new generation of iPhone e series models.

iPhone 17e is in planning for launch in 2026

A tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital revealed that iPhone 17e trial production could start soon. Now, what does the trial production mean? Well, it is a small-scale manufacturing phase where the company tests the product line and plans the design. Therefore, we can speculate that Apple is already restructuring the manufacturing lines used for iPhone 16e and aligning them for next year's iPhone 17e. Reportedly, the trial production is expected to take place even before the iPhone 17 series launch, which is quite early considering the iPhone 16e was just introduced to the market.

Also Read

As of now, it is speculated that the iPhone 17e will launch in May 2026, with greater upgrades. However, it is too soon to have an understanding of smartphones' design and specifications. During the iPhone 16e launch, people had mixed feelings about the smartphone due to the whopping Rs.59990 price tag. While Apple provided a new generation chip, Apple Intelligence, and Apple C1 chip, the smartphone lacks several advanced features, which raises much confusion in the market.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Despite the confusion, Counterpoint Research highlighted that the iPhone 16e has become one of the primary reasons to drive Apple sales in Q1 2025. However, reports suggest that the popularity of the iPhone 16e will settle down very quickly, making it one of the reasons to launch the iPhone 17e next year. Now, since the iPhone 17 series is getting major upgrades, we also have high expectations for the iPhone 17e and that it may become value for money.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 13:19 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here’s what Apple may do
