iPhone 17e may launch in February 2026, following iPhone 16e’s annual release cycle: Report

New insights suggest that Apple may release the iPhone 17e around February 2026, roughly a year after the debut of the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e, which launched last week, carries a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 with an A18 chip and Apple Intelligence integration. It has been introduced as a more affordable alternative within the iPhone 16 series, filling the gap left by the iPhone SE, which was discontinued after its 2022 release.

iPhone 17e Could Follow an Annual Release Cycle

According to analysts at CIRP, the iPhone 17e could be unveiled around February 2026, roughly one year after the launch of the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e launched as a more budget-friendly option within the iPhone 16 lineup and follows Apple's annual release pattern for the flagship iPhone models, expected later this year in September. The report also speculates that the "e" series could become a regular feature in Apple's product lineup, similar to Google's Pixel 'A' models, which were introduced months after the main Pixel series.

iPhone 17e: Features and Pricing Strategy

While the iPhone 16e offers many of the features found in the standard iPhone 16, including the A18 chipset, the successor iPhone 17e could share key hardware with the iPhone 17. The CIRP report also indicates that, although the iPhone 16e's pricing is higher than the previous iPhone SE models, its features and strategic placement may contribute to stronger sales. The iPhone 16e is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB model, Rs. 69,900 for 256GB, and Rs. 89,900 for the 512GB variant, with sales in India set to begin on February 28th.

Apple's shift from the iPhone SE branding to the "e" series may stem from the iPhone SE's relatively low sales, contributing to just 5 percent of overall iPhone sales in 2024. This move could be Apple's attempt to replicate the success of the iPhone 5c, which accounted for nearly 25 percent of iPhone sales in its early quarters after its 2013 release. The iPhone 16e is positioned as an entry point into the latest iPhone models, providing advanced hardware at a lower price point.