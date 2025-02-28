iPhone 17e may launch in February 2026, following iPhone 16e’s annual release cycle: Report

Apple may launch the iPhone 17e in February 2026, following the iPhone 16e's recent debut. Here's what to expect from the upcoming budget-friendly model.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 13:22 IST
iPhone 16e launched in India: Price, features and all that's new
iPhone 17e
1/5 Apple has finally announced its new affordable iPhone in India which is now called iPhone 16e, leaving the SE tag behind forever. The iPhone 16e has been in talks for quite a long time and now it will likely grab much attention for its powerful specification and price which is much lower price than flagship models. But, is the pricing really promising? Let’s check out what the new iPhone 16e looks like and how it adds value to the iPhone 16 series. (Apple)
2/5 iPhone 16e comes with an iPhone 14-like design as anticipated earlier. The smartphone has a glass build and is protected with a Ceramic Shield on the front. It has also received an IP68 rating, making water and dust-resistant. The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology. It also offers features such as Face ID with TrueDepth camera system, USB-C port, Action Button and more. (Apple )
3/5 The iPhone 16e is powered by an A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, making it up to 6x faster than the A13 Bionic chip. Alongside the smartphone, Apple also introduced its first in-house Apple silicon, a C1 modem for fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone runs on the iOS 18 update, offering all the latest functions including Apple Intelligence features such as the Clean Up tool, Genmoj, Writing tools, and much more. (Apple)
4/5 For photography, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x telephoto lens, offering dual camera functionality with a single rear camera. On the front, it features a TrueDepth selfie camera with autofocus. It also gains the ability to record 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, fulfilling all the video requirements. (Apple)
5/5 However, the most debatable part of the iPhone 16e would be the price as it is launched at a starting price of Rs.59990 for a 128GB variant. It also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options which are priced at Rs.69990 and Rs.89990 respectively. The smartphone is announced in two matte shades of black and white. The iPhone 16e pre-order starts from February 21, and it will officially go on sale from February 28.  (Apple)
Apple may launch the iPhone 17e in February 2026, following the iPhone 16e’s release pattern. (Apple )

New insights suggest that Apple may release the iPhone 17e around February 2026, roughly a year after the debut of the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e, which launched last week, carries a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 with an A18 chip and Apple Intelligence integration. It has been introduced as a more affordable alternative within the iPhone 16 series, filling the gap left by the iPhone SE, which was discontinued after its 2022 release.

iPhone 17e Could Follow an Annual Release Cycle

According to analysts at CIRP, the iPhone 17e could be unveiled around February 2026, roughly one year after the launch of the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e launched as a more budget-friendly option within the iPhone 16 lineup and follows Apple's annual release pattern for the flagship iPhone models, expected later this year in September. The report also speculates that the "e" series could become a regular feature in Apple's product lineup, similar to Google's Pixel 'A' models, which were introduced months after the main Pixel series.

iPhone 17e: Features and Pricing Strategy

While the iPhone 16e offers many of the features found in the standard iPhone 16, including the A18 chipset, the successor iPhone 17e could share key hardware with the iPhone 17. The CIRP report also indicates that, although the iPhone 16e's pricing is higher than the previous iPhone SE models, its features and strategic placement may contribute to stronger sales. The iPhone 16e is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB model, Rs. 69,900 for 256GB, and Rs. 89,900 for the 512GB variant, with sales in India set to begin on February 28th.

Apple's shift from the iPhone SE branding to the "e" series may stem from the iPhone SE's relatively low sales, contributing to just 5 percent of overall iPhone sales in 2024. This move could be Apple's attempt to replicate the success of the iPhone 5c, which accounted for nearly 25 percent of iPhone sales in its early quarters after its 2013 release. The iPhone 16e is positioned as an entry point into the latest iPhone models, providing advanced hardware at a lower price point.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 13:22 IST
Tags:
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17e may launch in February 2026, following iPhone 16e’s annual release cycle: Report
