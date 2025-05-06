iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

The launch for the iPhone 17 series is getting closer, but the 2026 iPhone 18 series is stealing the spotlight as rumours have already started to surface over the internet. While we still have more than a year for launch, Apple is reportedly planning for major upgrades in design, performance and more. However, the latest leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro model may ditch one of iPhone's most popular features.

Apple introduced Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro models, giving the device a new, attractive look. However, with the iPhone 18 series, Apple may not include Dynamic Island due to the new Face ID technology. Here's what we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro may feature under-display Face ID

According to The Information report, Apple is planning to introduce a new under-display Face ID for iPhone 18 Pro models. This will likely change the display design of the smartphone, and it may not include the popular Dynamic Island. The report suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will feature a front-facing camera at the top left corner of the display instead of at the centre. This may come as a major design shift for users, especially for those who heavily rely on Dynamic Island for shortcuts, live activities or simply for its pleasing aesthetics.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read

However, it should be noted that this rumour also contradicts previous speculation over Apple, including a smaller Dynamic Island for iPhone 18 Pro models. Therefore, we may have to wait until September 2026 to know how Apple plans to integrate the new Face ID system and if it is planning to remove Dynamic Island entirely.

iPhone 18 Pro: What to expect

Apple has shifted several plans for the 2026 iPhone series. Reportedly, the Cupertino-based giant is also planning for a phased launch. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 series will be launched in two phases, with the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone 18 Air launching in September, whereas the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch later in March.