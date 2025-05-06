iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

iPhone 18 Pro rumoured to feature under-display Face ID at the top left corner of the display.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2025, 15:25 IST
iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details
Apple may plan to remove the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 18 Pro models. (HT Tech)

The launch for the iPhone 17 series is getting closer, but the 2026 iPhone 18 series is stealing the spotlight as rumours have already started to surface over the internet. While we still have more than a year for launch, Apple is reportedly planning for major upgrades in design, performance and more. However, the latest leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro model may ditch one of iPhone's most popular features.

Apple introduced Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro models, giving the device a new, attractive look. However, with the iPhone 18 series, Apple may not include Dynamic Island due to the new Face ID technology. Here's what we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro models.

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 18 Pro Max
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹169,990
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  • Celestial Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹159,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹153,000
Check details
Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900
Check details

iPhone 18 Pro may feature under-display Face ID

According to The Information report, Apple is planning to introduce a new under-display Face ID for iPhone 18 Pro models. This will likely change the display design of the smartphone, and it may not include the popular Dynamic Island. The report suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will feature a front-facing camera at the top left corner of the display instead of at the centre. This may come as a major design shift for users, especially for those who heavily rely on Dynamic Island for shortcuts, live activities or simply for its pleasing aesthetics.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read

However, it should be noted that this rumour also contradicts previous speculation over Apple, including a smaller Dynamic Island for iPhone 18 Pro models. Therefore, we may have to wait until September 2026 to know how Apple plans to integrate the new Face ID system and if it is planning to remove Dynamic Island entirely.

iPhone 18 Pro: What to expect

Apple has shifted several plans for the 2026 iPhone series. Reportedly, the Cupertino-based giant is also planning for a phased launch. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 series will be launched in two phases, with the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone 18 Air launching in September, whereas the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch later in March.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 15:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch delayed: 5 classic games to dive into while you wait
classic Star Wars games

6 Classic Star Wars games return on GOG with huge discounts ahead of Star Wars Day
How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC
Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open
Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets