iPhone 18 Pro models to get major camera upgrade in 2025- Here’s what we know

Apple recently announced the new iPhone 16 series and tech enthusiasts are already excited about the iPhone 17 series and leaks showcase exciting upgrades. While we wait for the iPhone 17, Apple is already building plans for iPhone 18 models which will make its debut in 2026. Although it is too far to build an opinion about the product, the new reports have highlighted that iPhone 18 Pro models will likely be the awaited camera upgrade, providing users with a DSLR-like photography experience. Therefore, if you are planning an upgrade with iPhone 18 series then here's what you need to know about the camera.

iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's blog post, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro could come with variable aperture in the main rear camera. While we already know about Apple's 48MP Fusion camera, the addition of the new lens could add additional value to the captured image. If Kuo is right about the claims, then it will be the first time any iPhone will get a variable aperture. But what is variable aperture and how will it be a value addition? Well reportedly, this new lens technology will allow users to manage the amount of light entering the lens, therefore users will have the flexibility to manually change the lighting required, whereas, the current Pro model has a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78.

Now, why we say that it may capture DSLR-like images is because the variable aperture is most seen in professional cameras which provides the camera an enhanced depth of field in comparison to smartphones. Earlier, the variable aperture was rumoured for the iPhone 17 Pro models, but now it looks like we may not have this technology until 2026.

While Apple is rumoured to bring camera upgrades, Samsung is already one step ahead as the most talked about variable capabilities are also expected for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, it may not feature in the main camera but in the telephoto lens, providing users with an enhanced zooming experience. Therefore, it's exciting how smartphones are in competition to provide the best-in-class experience to their users.

