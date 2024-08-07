iPhone Air likely to make debut next year: Here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iPhone model
iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Slim will likely be one of the slimmest iPhone model launched till date.
iPhone 17 series is expected to break cover in 2025 and just like last previous years, the lineup will likely consist of four models. However, with the iPhone 17 series, Apple is rumoured to introduce an all-new slim model. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several reports revealing new details about the iPhone 17 slim. Now, Front Page Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser suggests that the rumoured slim model in the iPhone 17 will be called iPhone Air. Here's everything we know so far.
Also read: iPhone users can no longer downgrade after this iOS update, here's what it means
You may be interested in
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
iPhone Air likely to replace the ‘Plus' model
As reported by several analysts and tipsters, the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series will be replaced by an all-new slim model. Until now, there was no rumoured name of the device but Jon Prosser claims that it will be called iPhone Air. Apart from this, he also suggests that the new device will be priced almost the same as the Plus model.
mobile to buy?
Also read: iPhone, Mac and iPad users, update software urgently to avoid getting hacked - Check Indian Government's alert
As mentioned earlier, there are a range of speculations around the new iPhone model doing rounds on the internet. While few claim that the rumoured iPhone Air or iPhone Slim will feature a single rear camera and will be placed lower than the Pro models, several reports suggest that the iPhone model will be placed higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and could feature flagship specifications.
Also read: iPhone tricks: 6 things that you can do to charge your Apple iPhone in less time
iPhone 16 series launch weeks away
Apple is currently gearing up to launch the much anticipated iPhone 16 series in the coming weeks. If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 16 series will be launched on Tuesday, September 10. Almost every detail about the upcoming iPhone models have been leaked online suggesting bigger size of Pro models, new chipsets, Apple Intelligence features and more.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71723002714288