iPhone Air likely to make debut next year: Here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iPhone model

iPhone 17 series is expected to break cover in 2025 and just like last previous years, the lineup will likely consist of four models. However, with the iPhone 17 series, Apple is rumoured to introduce an all-new slim model. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several reports revealing new details about the iPhone 17 slim. Now, ​​Front Page Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser suggests that the rumoured slim model in the iPhone 17 will be called iPhone Air. Here's everything we know so far.

iPhone Air likely to replace the ‘Plus' model

As reported by several analysts and tipsters, the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series will be replaced by an all-new slim model. Until now, there was no rumoured name of the device but Jon Prosser claims that it will be called iPhone Air. Apart from this, he also suggests that the new device will be priced almost the same as the Plus model.

As mentioned earlier, there are a range of speculations around the new iPhone model doing rounds on the internet. While few claim that the rumoured iPhone Air or iPhone Slim will feature a single rear camera and will be placed lower than the Pro models, several reports suggest that the iPhone model will be placed higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and could feature flagship specifications.

iPhone 16 series launch weeks away

Apple is currently gearing up to launch the much anticipated iPhone 16 series in the coming weeks. If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 16 series will be launched on Tuesday, September 10. Almost every detail about the upcoming iPhone models have been leaked online suggesting bigger size of Pro models, new chipsets, Apple Intelligence features and more.

