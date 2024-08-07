 iPhone Air likely to make debut next year: Here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iPhone model | Mobile News

iPhone Air likely to make debut next year: Here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iPhone model

iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Slim will likely be one of the slimmest iPhone model launched till date.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 07 2024, 09:52 IST
iPhone Air likely to make debut next year: Here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iPhone model
iPhone 17 series is expected to make debut in late 2025, and the renders of the new model have already started to surface online. (AppleInsider)

iPhone 17 series is expected to break cover in 2025 and just like last previous years, the lineup will likely consist of four models. However, with the iPhone 17 series, Apple is rumoured to introduce an all-new slim model. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several reports revealing new details about the iPhone 17 slim. Now, ​​Front Page Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser suggests that the rumoured slim model in the iPhone 17 will be called iPhone Air. Here's everything we know so far.

Also read: iPhone users can no longer downgrade after this iOS update, here's what it means

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹81,900₹89,900
Buy now

iPhone Air likely to replace the ‘Plus' model

As reported by several analysts and tipsters, the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series will be replaced by an all-new slim model. Until now, there was no rumoured name of the device but Jon Prosser claims that it will be called iPhone Air. Apart from this, he also suggests that the new device will be priced almost the same as the Plus model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone, Mac and iPad users, update software urgently to avoid getting hacked - Check Indian Government's alert

As mentioned earlier, there are a range of speculations around the new iPhone model doing rounds on the internet. While few claim that the rumoured iPhone Air or iPhone Slim will feature a single rear camera and will be placed lower than the Pro models, several reports suggest that the iPhone model will be placed higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and could feature flagship specifications.

Also read: iPhone tricks: 6 things that you can do to charge your Apple iPhone in less time

iPhone 16 series launch weeks away

Apple is currently gearing up to launch the much anticipated iPhone 16 series in the coming weeks. If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 16 series will be launched on Tuesday, September 10. Almost every detail about the upcoming iPhone models have been leaked online suggesting bigger size of Pro models, new chipsets, Apple Intelligence features and more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 09:52 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo v40 vs vivo v30: key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features iphone 16 pro likely to feature titanium again, and that’s exciting because my iphone 15 pro looks as good as day one pixel 9 pro vs pixel 8 pro: know what upgrades are expected in the new-generation pixel model vivo v40e and vivo watch 3 appears on bluetooth sig, global launch expected soon samsung galaxy s25 series to feature in-house exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail google pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: here’s how much the new pixel 9, pixel 9 pro may cost iphone ‘flip’ and ipad ‘fold’ likely to break cover in 2026: here’s everything we know about apple foldables motorola edge 50 ultra vs honor 200 pro 5g: which upper mid range smartphones are better? apple iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: know which upcoming flagship smartphone to consider iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone Air likely to make debut next year: Here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iPhone model
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets