 iPhone and iPad now have a secret tool to prevent motion sickness in the car—Here’s how it works | Mobile News

iPhone and iPad now have a secret tool to prevent motion sickness in the car—Here’s how it works

Apple explains that moving dots appear along the edges of your iPhone or iPad screen, tracking the motion of the vehicle you're in, which helps with motion sickness. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 04 2024, 11:31 IST
iPhone and iPad now have a secret tool to prevent motion sickness in the car—Here’s how it works
iPhone Secret tool: Phones can give some people motion sickness when used inside a moving vehicle, but this feature solves it. (Unsplash)

Do you often give up on using your iPhone or any other smartphone while in a moving car or public transport due to motion sickness? Well, I've dealt with this issue all my life, and more often than not, I have to stop using my phone when in a car. But recently, with the iOS 18 update, Apple launched an accessibility feature called ‘Show Vehicle Motion Cues.' And let me tell you, it works like magic! It's also available for iPadOS 18, and that's how I've mostly been using it—reading books and internet articles while on the go. I no longer feel nauseous, and my eyes don't hurt. Let me show you how to enable it and check if your device supports it.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air launch likely in 2025: Why Pro users may not like the new model

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹65,900₹79,600
Buy now

How to Enable the Show Vehicle Motion Cues Feature on iPhone/iPad with iOS 18/iPadOS 18:

Before you begin, ensure that you've updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, respectively. This is required as the feature was introduced with these updates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Step 1: Open the Settings app and go to Accessibility.
Step 2: Next, look for Motion and select it.
Step 3: Under the Reduce Motion setting, you will find the Show Vehicle Motion Cues feature. It is disabled by default.
Step 4: Enable the Show Vehicle Motion Cues feature. You will notice dots along the edges of your iPhone/iPad display—don't worry, this is normal and part of how the feature works.

Also Read: WhatsApp gets another Instagram-like feature, you can now tag on Status updates

Show Vehicle Motion Cues Feature—How It Works

Apple mentions that the dots appearing along the edges of your iPhone/iPad screen follow the movement of the vehicle you're in, which helps reduce motion sickness. Once you enable the feature, you also get quick access to toggle it on or off in the Control Centre. Additionally, if you're using this feature on an iPhone, there's an automatic setting that allows the dots to appear on-screen whenever motion is detected. Apple also notes that this feature works the best when you are seated facing forward in a vehicle.

Who Can Access This Feature?

This is an iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 feature, meaning all iPhones and iPads running the respective operating systems can access it. This includes models such as the iPhone XR and later, and the following iPads: iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11″ (1st generation and later), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (7th generation and later), and iPad mini (5th generation and later).

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch nearing: Apple begins to source new OLED displays

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 11:31 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 could get a powerful single-lens camera - why it could be enough iphone se 4 launch in march 2025: 3 reasons new iphone may stand out in the mid-range segment iphone se 4 launching soon: key firm behind new display may face ban due to… iphone 16 first impressions: blend of affordability and performance infinix zero 40 vs oneplus nord 4: know which smartphone under 30000 to buy google pixel 9 is not the first phone to get android 15 but it’s not shocking—find out why iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped again, likely to debut with new ipad in… vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy amazon sale 2024: iphone 13, oneplus 12r and other 5 smartphones to buy samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16gb ram
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone and iPad now have a secret tool to prevent motion sickness in the car—Here’s how it works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass
GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 13

Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R and other 5 smartphones to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets