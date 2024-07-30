iPhone call recording now available for these users thanks to Apple Intelligence AI: Details here

iPhone Call Recording: Apple iPhone 15 Pro users finally have the voice call recording feature they have wanted for a long time, thanks to the iOS 18.1 developer beta that the Cupertino-based tech giant started seeding yesterday. For those unaware, the call recording feature is part of the Apple Intelligence suite of features that Apple unveiled earlier this year at the WWDC 2024 event in June. That said, this update is part of the developer beta programme, so only install it if you are comfortable dealing with beta software and the potential bugs it may have.

How Call Recording Works on iPhone

While it may seem unclear why AI is needed for call recording on a phone, Apple has made it available with call transcription. This means whenever you are done taking a call and have recorded it, a transcription of the same will be available in the Notes app. You can also choose to make a summary of the call so that you can quickly review and remember what you discussed during the call.

That said, whenever you choose to record a call using the record button present on the call screen, both parties will receive a notification that the call is being recorded for privacy reasons. “This call will be recorded,” the message to notify the parties says. You can revisit the call recording and listen to it again once you are done with the call from the Notes app.

Apple Intelligence is part of the feature at large because of the summarisation and transcription features. The AI prowess helps in summarising the entire call.

When Will the Stable iOS 18.1 Roll Out?

It should be noted that Apple hasn't even rolled out the first stable build of iOS 18, so that means the official iOS 18.1 build will follow a few weeks after that. That said, Mark Gurman has said that Apple may take a few weeks after releasing iOS 18 to launch iOS 18.1, containing the Apple Intelligence and call recording features. Considering Apple is expected to release iOS 18 some days after the iPhone 16 series launch in September, the iOS 18.1 stable build could land sometime in October or early November. That said, plans can always change based on how development goes.

