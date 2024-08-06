iPhone ‘Flip’ and iPad ‘Fold’ likely to break cover in 2026: Here’s everything we know about Apple foldables

iPhone fans have been waiting for a foldable iPhone for quite a long time now. Almost every major smartphone company has its foldable phone in the market right now. While Google is gearing up to launch the 2nd-gen Pixel Fold, Samsung has already launched the 6th-gen models of Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold phones. We have been hearing rumours and speculations around the first foldable iPhone for the past few years and it appears that the wait for Apple's foldable device will finally end in 2026. If reports turn out to be true, then we may see two foldable devices from Apple in coming years.

Also read: iPhone maker's growth story fails to impress Buffett, investors urges to stay calm

You may be interested in 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Foldable iPad may be delayed into 2026

Foldable Apple iPad, Apple's first foldable device, was rumoured to hit the market in 2025. However, as per the latest comments by Haitong analyst Jeff Pu, foldable iPad may be delayed into 2026. The report by Jeff Pu backs his previous claims suggesting that Apple's first foldable device will reach massive production in 2025 and 2026. The analyst believes that Apple will likely join the foldable market in the second quarter of 2026 due to "display durability issues."

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here's what we know so far

iPhone ‘Flip' crosses ideation stage

As per a recent report by The Information, the first foldable iPhone will make its debut as early as 2026. The report further reveals that the design of the foldable iPhone will be quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone that was first launched by the Korean giant in 2019. The clamshell-style phone folds horizontally.

Also read: iPhone 17 series likely to get powerful 24MP front camera, all-new ‘slim' model: Check details

The report suggests that the first foldable iPhone has crossed the ideation stage and Apple has started to reach out to suppliers in Asia to make components for the smartphone. The iPhone ‘flip' reportedly has an internal code name V68.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!