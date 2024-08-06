 iPhone ‘Flip’ and iPad ‘Fold’ likely to break cover in 2026: Here’s everything we know about Apple foldables | Mobile News

iPhone ‘Flip’ and iPad ‘Fold’ likely to break cover in 2026: Here’s everything we know about Apple foldables

Although Apple has been dominating the smartphone space, it is way behind its rivals when it comes to foldable devices.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 08:38 IST
iPhone ‘Flip’ and iPad ‘Fold’ likely to break cover in 2026: Here’s everything we know about Apple foldables
Apple's first foldable devices was previously rumoured to break cover in 2025. (AP)

iPhone fans have been waiting for a foldable iPhone for quite a long time now. Almost every major smartphone company has its foldable phone in the market right now. While Google is gearing up to launch the 2nd-gen Pixel Fold, Samsung has already launched the 6th-gen models of Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold phones. We have been hearing rumours and speculations around the first foldable iPhone for the past few years and it appears that the wait for Apple's foldable device will finally end in 2026. If reports turn out to be true, then we may see two foldable devices from Apple in coming years.

Also read: iPhone maker's growth story fails to impress Buffett, investors urges to stay calm

Foldable iPad may be delayed into 2026

Foldable Apple iPad, Apple's first foldable device, was rumoured to hit the market in 2025. However, as per the latest comments by Haitong analyst Jeff Pu, foldable iPad may be delayed into 2026. The report by Jeff Pu backs his previous claims suggesting that Apple's first foldable device will reach massive production in 2025 and 2026. The analyst believes that Apple will likely join the foldable market in the second quarter of 2026 due to "display durability issues."

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here's what we know so far

iPhone ‘Flip' crosses ideation stage

As per a recent report by The Information, the first foldable iPhone will make its debut as early as 2026. The report further reveals that the design of the foldable iPhone will be quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone that was first launched by the Korean giant in 2019. The clamshell-style phone folds horizontally.

Also read: iPhone 17 series likely to get powerful 24MP front camera, all-new ‘slim' model: Check details

The report suggests that the first foldable iPhone has crossed the ideation stage and Apple has started to reach out to suppliers in Asia to make components for the smartphone. The iPhone ‘flip' reportedly has an internal code name V68.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 08:38 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets