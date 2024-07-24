iPhone ‘flip’ likely to make its debut in 2026: Here’s what we know about Apple’s first foldable iPhone

iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and over the past few days, we have seen several rumours around the upcoming iPhone 16 series and iPhone SE 4. Now, a report by The Information has also revealed new information about the much-awaited foldable iPhone. According to the report, the first foldable iPhone will make its debut as early as 2026. The report further reveals that the design of the foldable iPhone will be quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone that was first launched by the Korean giant in 2019. The clamshell-style phone folds horizontally.



iPhone flip: Apple moves to next stage

We have been hearing about a foldable iPhone for the past few years. Although Apple did file several patents around foldable devices, we did not hear the company taking any concrete step to make it a reality. However, the latest report by The Information suggests that the first foldable iPhone has crossed the ideation stage and Apple has started to reach out to suppliers in Asia to make components for the smartphone. The iPhone ‘flip' reportedly has an internal code name V68.

Currently, the foldable smartphone market across the globe is dominated by Samsung and in China, Honor and Huawei are the leaders. AI-backed foldable smartphones are expected to trigger the demand for Apple.

iPhone 16 launching in a few weeks

Although the news about the foldable iPhone is quite exciting, Apple and its fans are currently gearing up for the launch of iPhone 16 series. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, tipsters often reveal what we can expect and almost every detail about the iPhone 16 series has been leaked online. Just like previous years, iPhone 16 series will also comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This may be the last time we see a Plus model in the iPhone lineup.



