iPhone foldable launch in 2024? What experts said about the biggest change in Apple's history

Over the years, we have seen various innovative foldables from leading smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google, Motorola, Oppo, and more. However, Apple has yet to enter the foldable market, but how and when that will happen is unknown. While Samsung is working on its 6th generation of foldable and flip smartphones, Apple is reportedly just ready to start production for foldable displays for its iPad and iPhone. Various previous reports claimed that Apple might announce its iPhone Flip in 2024. Now, we are only left with a few days to enter 2024 and experts have had something to say about Apple's plan to bring the iPhone foldable to the market.

iPhone foldable launch in 2024?

According to a Tom's Guide report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple's first foldable device may not launch until 2025. Kuo said, “I predict Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone.” However, Kuo's prediction also seems vague in terms of iPad foldable or iPhone foldable. Earlier, we reported that Samsung and LG have been asked to develop foldable displays for Apple iPad, however, no further information was revealed.

Now, a tipster named Revengnus shared an X post saying that “Apple's first foldable product” will not be introduced until 2027. Additionally, the source added that Apple is working to develop a 20.25-inch foldable display for its iPad foldable. It is also rumored that Apple may be testing its foldable products on a smaller market before launching them to a greater audience. Therefore, this also backs the claims that we will not see an iPhone flip or any Apple foldable device in the year 2024.

However, Apple fans must note that Apple is quite secretive about its new innovations and products and it might already be testing various flip or foldable products in its office, however, as of now, we may not see Apple's foldable devices in the market any time soon.