Icon

iPhone foldable launch in 2024? What experts said about the biggest change in Apple's history

iPhone foldable launch in 2024? Maybe not! Here’s what the experts said about Apple’s upcoming plan.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 26 2023, 13:51 IST
Icon
Unwrap Innovation! Sony INZONE H5 Headset, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Apple AirPods Pro, 6 tech gifts to explore
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
1/5 Sony INZONE H5 Headset: (INR 19,990)This SONY INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset, is built specifically to deliver an immersive audio experience for PlayStation 5 gamers. This lightweight and comfortable headset boasts 360 Spatial Sound for precise positional audio, allowing you to pinpoint the location of your enemies and react with lightning speed. The AI-powered noise-canceling microphone ensures your voice is crystal clear during online matches. 
image caption
2/5  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: (INR 1,54,999)The Galaxy Z Fold5 is the pinnacle of foldable phone technology. This cutting-edge device features a massive 7.6-inch foldable display that transforms into a compact phone when not in use. It's perfect for multitasking, watching movies, or playing games. It also packs the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
image caption
3/5 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): (INR 24,900)The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is the ultimate wireless earbuds for those seeking an exceptional audio experience. Boasting 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than their predecessors, they effectively block out unwanted noise, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music, movies, or podcasts. 
image caption
4/5  Spark GO 2024: (INR 6,699)With the TECNO Spark Go 2024, your holiday gift-giving will be enhanced! With ground-breaking features like dual DTS speakers—the first in its class—this competitive smartphone delivers powerful audio that is upto 400% louder than rival models. Moreover, the segment first 90Hz Dot-in display with Dynamic Port, can fully immerse your in vivid images that are ideal for entertainment and scrolling. 
image caption
5/5 Nokia G42 5G: (INR12,599)With its stunning 50 MP AF Main camera 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth auxiliary cameras with LED flash, this smartphone comes in two festive colors: So Grey, So Pink and So Purple. The Nokia G42 is readily available through Amazon, Nokia.com, and a variety of stores, ensuring it arrives in time for Christmas festivities. Capture every precious moment of the season with the G42's exceptional photography skills and long-lasting battery. Its elegant design adds a touch of Christmas cheer to any gathering.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
icon View all Images
Know what the plans of Apple are for the iPhone foldable launch in the coming years. (Unsplash)

Over the years, we have seen various innovative foldables from leading smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google, Motorola, Oppo, and more. However, Apple has yet to enter the foldable market, but how and when that will happen is unknown. While Samsung is working on its 6th generation of foldable and flip smartphones, Apple is reportedly just ready to start production for foldable displays for its iPad and iPhone. Various previous reports claimed that Apple might announce its iPhone Flip in 2024. Now, we are only left with a few days to enter 2024 and experts have had something to say about Apple's plan to bring the iPhone foldable to the market.

iPhone foldable launch in 2024?

According to a Tom's Guide report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple's first foldable device may not launch until 2025. Kuo said, “I predict Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone.” However, Kuo's prediction also seems vague in terms of iPad foldable or iPhone foldable. Earlier, we reported that Samsung and LG have been asked to develop foldable displays for Apple iPad, however, no further information was revealed.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, a tipster named Revengnus shared an X post saying that “Apple's first foldable product” will not be introduced until 2027. Additionally, the source added that Apple is working to develop a 20.25-inch foldable display for its iPad foldable. It is also rumored that Apple may be testing its foldable products on a smaller market before launching them to a greater audience. Therefore, this also backs the claims that we will not see an iPhone flip or any Apple foldable device in the year 2024.

However, Apple fans must note that Apple is quite secretive about its new innovations and products and it might already be testing various flip or foldable products in its office, however, as of now, we may not see Apple's foldable devices in the market any time soon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 12:39 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone foldable launch in 2024? What experts said about the biggest change in Apple's history
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon