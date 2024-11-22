There are times when you are travelling in a car and using your phone, but suddenly it hits: nausea, restlessness, and just a feeling of unease. You start feeling giddy, and it's certainly not an enjoyable experience. Well, these are the typical symptoms of motion sickness, and these can tend to affect a small part of the population. If you are among one of these people, it can be highly annoying and prevent you from using your electronic devices while you are travelling in a moving vehicle. Luckily, there is good news for you if you have an iPhone: with iOS 18, Apple has tried to fix this with an inbuilt accessibility feature called vehicle motion cues.

Enabling it is quite simple, and based on our testing, it goes a long way in making sure you don't feel nauseous and motion sick while travelling in a car, bus, or any other means of transport that tends to shake.

You may be interested in Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 13% OFF 13% OFF Apple iPhone 13 Blue

Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air design renders tipped with central camera placement- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple Vehicle Motion Cues: Follow These Steps To Enable It

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone and then navigate to Accessibility.

Step 2: You will see an option called Motion; tap on it.

Step 3: Look for the setting called 'show vehicle motion cues'. By default, it is off, so now you need to turn it on. You can also choose to have it on automatic because when the iPhone detects that you are in a vehicle, it will automatically show the dots.

Step 4: So, depending on what you want to do, you can choose the 'on' option or the 'automatic' option.

Also Read: iPhone users report eerie voices and sounds coming from their phones- All details

Apple Vehicle Motion Cues Feature: How It Works

Apple notes that dots will appear near the edges of your iPhone screen, and they tend to follow the movement of the vehicle. So what ends up happening is this reduces the motion sickness you get. After using the feature for almost two months now, we can tell that this is indeed really effective.

Do note that iOS 18 is a strict requirement, so if your iPhone is not compatible with iOS 18, you won't be able to get this feature. So after you have downloaded iOS 18, then start with the steps.

It is also worth noting that you can use the same feature on iPadOS 18 as well.

Also Read: For the first time ever! This church is using ‘AI Jesus' to help you confess