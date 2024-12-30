iPhone is silently sending Photos app data to Apple: Here’s how to disable this feature

Know how iPhone users are concerned about Apple secretly capturing Photos app data.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 11:06 IST
iOS 18.2 release brings these 5 powerful features for iPhone users
iPhone is silently sending Photos app data to Apple: Here’s how to disable this feature
1/6 iOS 18.2 release is finally here and the latest update for iPhone users brings in a range of new features and AI tools. The iOS 18.2 comes with a several Apple Intelligence features that the company unveiled when it first showcased the OS at WWDC 2024. Let's have a look at 5 powerful features that iPhone users get with iOS 18.2. (9to5Mac)
2/6 Image Playground enables users to create unique, personalised images with themes, accessories, and locations. Users can even generate images resembling family members or friends using photos from their library. The feature offers various visual styles, such as Animation and Illustration, and is integrated across apps like Messages and Keynote.
iPhone is silently sending Photos app data to Apple: Here’s how to disable this feature
3/6 With Genmoji, users can craft custom emojis by typing a description, offering multiple variations. They can also create Genmojis based on photos of friends or family, personalising them with accessories such as hats or sunglasses. These emojis can be shared in messages, as stickers, or as reactions, adding more fun and expression to conversations.
4/6 The Notes app introduces the Image Wand tool, allowing users to enhance their notes by turning sketches into polished images. By simply circling a sketch or empty space, Image Wand generates relevant images based on the surrounding context using on-device AI. Users can choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch styles for visual notes.
5/6 Exclusive to the iPhone 16 models, Camera Control brings visual intelligence to instantly identify objects and places. Users can capture and learn about text, phone numbers, or email addresses, and even translate between languages. This feature also enables users to search Google or ask ChatGPT for explanations, making it a handy tool for exploring their surroundings.
6/6 iOS 18.2 integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its advanced content generation and problem-solving capabilities without switching apps. Siri can suggest ChatGPT for specific tasks, while Writing Tools allows users to tap into its expertise for refining text. This integration ensures full user control over privacy and data sharing.
iPhone is silently sending Photos app data to Apple: Here’s how to disable this feature
Know about Enhanced Visual Search on iPhone and how it's sending Photos data to Apple. (HT Tech)

Are currently using iOS 18 on your iPhone? If yes, then this new default setting feature is silently sending your Photos app data to Apple without user consent. This raises a big question about Apple's privacy claims as it is secretly collecting user interactions. With iOS 18, Apple introduced a new Photos feature called “Enhanced Visual Search” which enables users to search photos based on landmarks, however, to provide the right information it shares certain data to Apple by default. If you do not want Apple keeping an eye on your iPhone's Photos app then know how to disable this feature.

What is Enhanced Visual Search on iPhone?

Enhanced Visual Search is a feature introduced for the Photos app which enables users to quickly search photos on the app based on landmarks or popular spots. This feature takes advantage of the on-device machine learning (ML) model to provide users with preferred results. On the iPhone Setting app, the feature says “privately match places in your photos with a global index maintained by Apple.” This feature is reportedly enabled by default which gives iPhone the power to share Photos data to Apple with user permission.

Apple has highlighted that homomorphic encryption to maintain user privacy which sends the photo data is encrypted and Apple analyses the encrypted data to provide users with required results. It also uses OHTTP relay which keeps users' IP addresses hidden. While Apple ensures privacy, if you still feel threatened by this feature, then users can easily disable Enhanced Visual Search on iPhone to restrict sending data to Apple.

Also read: How to send photos wirelessly from Android to iPhone: 3 quick and easy ways

How to disable Enhanced Visual Search?

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to the iOS Settings app

Step 2: Go to “Apps” and select “Photos”

Step 3: Now, locate “Enhanced Visual Search” and simply turn off the toggle to disable the feature.

However, disabling this feature may restrict users from using the AI search feature where images can be found based on landmarks. Additionally, Apple is quite transparent with the privacy factor ensuring users that their data is safe. Yet, if you are unsure then you can follow the above steps to disable Enhanced Visual Search.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 11:06 IST
