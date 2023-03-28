iPhone owner? Good news! iOS 17 to bring top user-requested features; Codename Dawn

iOS 17 update will have some 'nice to have' features instead of just minor changes as reported previously.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2023, 15:37 IST
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 will likely be announced at the WWDC 2023 and the roll out will be sometime in September. (Unsplash)

Apple has finally rolled the iOS 16.4 update after weeks of anticipation and it brings along several new features. Most notable features include 31 new emojis, voice isolation for cellular calls and web push notifications. Despite this rollout, the hype around Apple's next big update, the iOS 17, has not died down. It was previously reported that the upcoming iOS 17 update could be a minor one, with Apple introducing fixes and only minor changes to fine tune the iOS experience. However, a new report has surfaced which contradicts that. Yes, somehing major is happening at Apple regarding iOS 17.

iOS 17: Update details

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the iOS 17 update will bring some 'nice to have' features. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple originally intended iOS 17 to be a 'tuneup release'. But Apple has now changed its strategy regarding the iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, and it will now arrive with several new features.

Unlike the iOS 16 update, which Apple released with a major redesign to lock screen customizations, iOS 17 will not have a major change. Instead, the goal will be to address numerous highly requested features by users, according to Gurman. These features might include revamped Apple CarPlay, changes to ‘Hey Siri', Apple potentially allowing side-loading apps with third-party app stores as well as support for Apple's mixed-reality headset.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iOS 17: Release date

Going by the previous trend of Apple's big updates, the iOS 17 is expected to be announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which will likely be held in June 2023. However, the exact date is not yet known. Roll out? Fall, 2023.

iOS 17: Which iPhones will miss out?

According to the latest reports, several iPhones are expected to receive Apple's next big update. However, some will be disappointed as they will not get it. The reason behind this is that Apple usually supports iPhones for a period of almost 5 years, but as the older chipsets get obsolete, they are incapable of running the latest iOS version.

iPhone models that will miss out: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X

iPhone models that will get the update: iPhone 15 series (Upcoming), iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020).

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 15:37 IST
