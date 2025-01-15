iPhone production at Tata Electronics surges to 40,000 crore in 2024 in India: Report

Tata Electronics has seen a significant surge in its iPhone production, reaching over Rs. 40,000 crore in 2024. This marks a 180% year-on-year growth. The Tata Group company, which took over Wistron's iPhone facility in Narsapura, Karnataka for $125 million in October 2023, now accounts for around 26% of India's total iPhone production, as per Business Standard.

In 2024, Tata Electronics ramped up its production, exports, and workforce to meet Apple's increasing demand. The Narsapura plant's annual production value soared, reflecting the strong growth in the sector. Exports also experienced a notable 125% increase, reaching Rs. 31,000 crore, as reported by Communications Today.

Tata Electronics' Growing Workforce

This production boost has made Tata Electronics a key player in India's iPhone manufacturing, alongside Apple's other suppliers, Foxconn and Pegatron. The company's efforts led to a 63% rise in direct employment at its iPhone assembly operations. The workforce grew from 19,000 in 2023 to 31,000 in 2024, making the Narsapura plant the second-largest iPhone manufacturing facility in India based on job creation. Tata's iPhone operations now represent 17% of the total direct employment in India's iPhone ecosystem, which supports 185,000 workers in the country.

Surge in Exports and Market Share

In addition, Tata's iPhone exports have increased, with more than 77% of the factory's output being shipped overseas in 2024. This contributed to a total export value of Rs. 31,000 crore, up from Rs. 13,751 crore in 2023. Tata now represents 29% of India's total iPhone exports, solidifying its position as the second-largest exporter of iPhones in the country.

The rapid growth in production and employment has positioned Tata Electronics as a prominent contributor to both iPhone production and exports in India. The company is currently second only to Foxconn in terms of output and export value.

Expansion Beyond Apple

Additionally, Tata Electronics is exploring new partnerships with Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Oppo. This move signals the company's ambition to diversify its client base and strengthen its position in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. Industry sources have noted that Tata Electronics is aiming to scale its operations further by focusing on larger manufacturing contracts beyond Apple.