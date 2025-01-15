iPhone production at Tata Electronics surges to 40,000 crore in 2024 in India: Report

Tata Electronics has achieved a remarkable milestone in 2024, with its iPhone production hits Rs. 40,000 crores, marking a significant growth in both production and exports.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 17:42 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Apple’s powerful mid-ranger’s India price expected to be…
image caption
1/5 iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Although iPhone SE 4 launch is still months away, potential buyers are patiently waiting for it to arrive. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will be launched in March 2025 and it is said to mark a major shift for Apple. According to a report from Korean outlet Naver, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $500 (approximately 42,700) or lower.  (IceUniverse)
iPhone production at Tata Electronics
2/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.
image caption
4/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first phone from the company that will get Apple Intelligence out of the box. Although Apple Intelligence was expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series that was launched at the Apple Glowtime event in November, the AI suite was delayed till October end and arrived with iOS 18.1. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
image caption
5/5 iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple’s in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.  (AppleTrack)
iPhone production at Tata Electronics
icon View all Images
Tata Electronics has achieved remarkable growth in the production of iPhones in 2024. (AP)

Tata Electronics has seen a significant surge in its iPhone production, reaching over Rs. 40,000 crore in 2024. This marks a 180% year-on-year growth. The Tata Group company, which took over Wistron's iPhone facility in Narsapura, Karnataka for $125 million in October 2023, now accounts for around 26% of India's total iPhone production, as per Business Standard.

In 2024, Tata Electronics ramped up its production, exports, and workforce to meet Apple's increasing demand. The Narsapura plant's annual production value soared, reflecting the strong growth in the sector. Exports also experienced a notable 125% increase, reaching Rs. 31,000 crore, as reported by Communications Today.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Also read: Meta to lay off 5% of staff due to performance concerns, plans to hire replacements

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Tata Electronics' Growing Workforce

This production boost has made Tata Electronics a key player in India's iPhone manufacturing, alongside Apple's other suppliers, Foxconn and Pegatron. The company's efforts led to a 63% rise in direct employment at its iPhone assembly operations. The workforce grew from 19,000 in 2023 to 31,000 in 2024, making the Narsapura plant the second-largest iPhone manufacturing facility in India based on job creation. Tata's iPhone operations now represent 17% of the total direct employment in India's iPhone ecosystem, which supports 185,000 workers in the country.

Also read: OpenAI releases ‘Tasks,' ChatGPT's latest feature that can set reminders and schedule tasks

Surge in Exports and Market Share

In addition, Tata's iPhone exports have increased, with more than 77% of the factory's output being shipped overseas in 2024. This contributed to a total export value of Rs. 31,000 crore, up from Rs. 13,751 crore in 2023. Tata now represents 29% of India's total iPhone exports, solidifying its position as the second-largest exporter of iPhones in the country.

The rapid growth in production and employment has positioned Tata Electronics as a prominent contributor to both iPhone production and exports in India. The company is currently second only to Foxconn in terms of output and export value.

Also read: WhatsApp unveils new features: Double tap reactions, selfie stickers, shareable sticker pack and more

Expansion Beyond Apple

Additionally, Tata Electronics is exploring new partnerships with Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Oppo. This move signals the company's ambition to diversify its client base and strengthen its position in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. Industry sources have noted that Tata Electronics is aiming to scale its operations further by focusing on larger manufacturing contracts beyond Apple.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 17:42 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone production at Tata Electronics surges to 40,000 crore in 2024 in India: Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets