iPhone SE 4 cases leak on Alibaba, design and other key features revealed ahead of launch

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone SE 4 during a special event today at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST). With just hours left until the official announcement, cases for the new phone have surfaced on Alibaba, further supporting the design details leaked earlier from Spigen's renders.

The images (via Gizchina) of the cases show that the back of the phone will closely resemble that of the iPhone SE 3, while the front will feature a notch and a slimmer bottom bezel. The iconic home button, previously found on the SE models, will be replaced by Face ID sensors positioned inside the notch.

Much like the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected to support MagSafe accessories, as indicated by the absence of magnets in the case designs. The phone's back camera system will also show little change, maintaining a similar setup to last year's model.

iPhone SE 4: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Regarding specifications, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a 48MP rear camera sensor, a significant jump from the SE 3's 12MP sensor, and a 12MP front-facing camera, up from the previous 7MP sensor. While the rear sensor may be smaller compared to those in higher-end models, the upgraded sensor is expected to improve image detail and processing.

The iPhone SE 4 will also reportedly come with a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, replacing the 4.7-inch LCD screen from the SE 3. The new OLED panel is expected to offer enhanced colours, better contrast, and improved overall display quality, with peak brightness reaching 1200 nits for HDR content and 800 nits in high brightness mode, making it better equipped for various lighting conditions.

Though these details are based on leaks and rumours, the official launch later today will provide confirmation. Until then, it's best to wait for the official unveiling to verify the final features and specifications.