iPhone SE 4 cases leak on Alibaba, design and other key features revealed ahead of launch

The iPhone SE 4 is set to launch today, but ahead of the event, its design and features have already been partially revealed through case listings on Alibaba.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 11:54 IST
iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, and other Apple products launching early in 2025
iPhone SE 4
1/5 iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e: Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone model in March with a rebranded name and major upgrades. The iPhone SE 4 likely to be called the iPhone 16e is expected to come with an iPhone 14-like design. It may feature an OLED display, A18 Chip, 8GB RAM, a 48MP main camera, and other major upgrades which will likley attract buyers.  (Sonny Dickson/X)
iPhone SE 4
2/5 M4 MacBook Air: After making waves about the new M4 chip, Apple will finally launch the new generation MacBook Air with the M4 chip in the upcoming months. The MacBook Air may include a nano-texture display option with 16GB RAM. The laptop will likely come in two size options 13-inch and 15-inch. Recent reports suggest a March 2025 launch for the new M4 MacBook Air. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPad 11: After 2023, the base iPad model is finally set for an upgrade this year with the 11th generation of iPad. While the rumours surrounding the iPad 11 are slim, reports suggest that it is expected to be powered by the  A-series chip with 8GB, making it compatible for Apple Intelligence. Reports also suggest that the new iPad 11 may feature Apple’s in-house  Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 M3 iPad Air: Last year Apple launched M2 powered iPad Air which major irations. However, in just a year, the company is expected to launch a new iPad Air that will likely be powered by the M3 chip. Rumours suggest significant specs upgrades along with new keyboard accessories. Therefore, we may have to wait a few months to know what Apple in store for its new generation iPads.  (HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Apple Watch SE 3: We saw the Apple Watch SE model in 2022 and now it is expected to make a comeback in 2025. While the specifications and upgrades are unknown, the smartwatch has been rumoured since last year, now it is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming months at affordable pricing.  (Apple)
iPhone SE 4
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone SE 4 soon, but leaked case designs on Alibaba suggest key design changes. (Spigen)

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone SE 4 during a special event today at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST). With just hours left until the official announcement, cases for the new phone have surfaced on Alibaba, further supporting the design details leaked earlier from Spigen's renders.

The images (via Gizchina) of the cases show that the back of the phone will closely resemble that of the iPhone SE 3, while the front will feature a notch and a slimmer bottom bezel. The iconic home button, previously found on the SE models, will be replaced by Face ID sensors positioned inside the notch.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design with new camera bar surfaces online: Here's how it may look

Much like the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected to support MagSafe accessories, as indicated by the absence of magnets in the case designs. The phone's back camera system will also show little change, maintaining a similar setup to last year's model.

iPhone SE 4: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Regarding specifications, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a 48MP rear camera sensor, a significant jump from the SE 3's 12MP sensor, and a 12MP front-facing camera, up from the previous 7MP sensor. While the rear sensor may be smaller compared to those in higher-end models, the upgraded sensor is expected to improve image detail and processing.

Also read: Apple iPhone SE 4 may match iPhone 16 in power but could lack this key feature, report says

The iPhone SE 4 will also reportedly come with a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, replacing the 4.7-inch LCD screen from the SE 3. The new OLED panel is expected to offer enhanced colours, better contrast, and improved overall display quality, with peak brightness reaching 1200 nits for HDR content and 800 nits in high brightness mode, making it better equipped for various lighting conditions.

Also read: iOS 18.4 delay likely due to engineering issues with Siri 2.0: Here's when to expect now

Though these details are based on leaks and rumours, the official launch later today will provide confirmation. Until then, it's best to wait for the official unveiling to verify the final features and specifications.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 11:53 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 cases leak on Alibaba, design and other key features revealed ahead of launch
