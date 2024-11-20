iPhone SE 4 could arrive in March with major upgrades: Here’s what we know so far

iPhone SE 4 could debut in March 2024 with major design upgrades, new features, and its own 5G modem. Here's everything we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Nov 20 2024, 19:14 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 reasons why it's worth the wait
iPhone SE 4
1/5 iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025, and as the debut of Apple’s powerful mid-range phone approaches, more details about its features are surfacing. The device is likely to adopt the design language of the upcoming iPhone 16, incorporating an OLED display, Face ID, and a full-screen design that eliminates the Home Button. This design shift will increase the display size from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
2/5 iPhone SE 4 is also expected to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s proprietary 5G chip will eventually replace Qualcomm's modems, and the iPhone SE 4 could be the first to showcase this major transition when it launches in 2025. (IceUniverse)
3/5 Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range Apple smartphone to feature a USB-C port. Apple is phasing out the Lightning port across its devices, and the iPhone SE 4 will be among the first to adopt USB-C charging, making it a key player in Apple's transition to the new standard.
4/5 Another significant feature of the iPhone SE 4 could be the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Although Apple Intelligence was initially expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series in September, it was instead introduced with iOS 18.1 in late October. As Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM to function, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to come equipped with 8GB of RAM, marking a notable upgrade for the mid-range model. (AppleTrack)
5/5 With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, advanced AI features, and USB-C charging, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a highly compelling option for Apple fans seeking a premium mid-range experience. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 may launch in March 2024 with new design upgrades and exciting advanced features. (Ming-Chi Kuo)

Apple's next budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone SE 4, may soon be hitting the market. Reports suggest that the device will launch in March 2025, following details revealed by Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley after meetings with major electronics suppliers in Asia. Here's a closer look at what we can expect from the new iPhone SE model.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to move away from the design of the iPhone 8, which the current iPhone SE models still rely on. Instead, the device will likely take after the iPhone 14, sporting a modern 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels and the addition of Face ID, removing the classic Touch ID button. 

In terms of performance, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature an updated A-series chip, providing a more powerful, efficient experience. Other anticipated specifications include:

  • 48MP Rear Camera: A single, high-resolution rear camera for clearer and sharper images.
  • 8GB RAM: Supporting more advanced features and improved multitasking.
  • USB-C Port: Apple may replace its proprietary Lightning port with a USB-C port, aligning with their recent product designs.

Apple's First 5G Modem

A standout addition could be Apple's own 5G modem, marking a significant shift away from their longstanding partnership with Qualcomm. Apple has been working on developing its 5G modem since 2018, which could improve device connectivity and overall speeds. While it's uncertain whether the new modem will bring noticeable improvements, its introduction represents Apple's growing push for independence in hardware development.

Apple's move to a self-made 5G modem follows a history of tensions with Qualcomm, including a 2017 lawsuit over royalties and unfair practices. After the lawsuit was settled in 2019, Apple acquired Intel's smartphone modem business, setting the stage for its own modem technology.

iPhone SE 4L Price and Launch Date (Expected)

While the price of the iPhone SE 4 is still uncertain, it's expected that it may be slightly higher than the current starting price of $429 (roughly Rs. 36,195), considering the upgrades. If the rumours are accurate, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 4 in March 2024, possibly through an online event similar to previous announcements.

