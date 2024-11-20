iPhone SE 4 could arrive in March with major upgrades: Here’s what we know so far

Apple's next budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone SE 4, may soon be hitting the market. Reports suggest that the device will launch in March 2025, following details revealed by Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley after meetings with major electronics suppliers in Asia. Here's a closer look at what we can expect from the new iPhone SE model.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to move away from the design of the iPhone 8, which the current iPhone SE models still rely on. Instead, the device will likely take after the iPhone 14, sporting a modern 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels and the addition of Face ID, removing the classic Touch ID button.

In terms of performance, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature an updated A-series chip, providing a more powerful, efficient experience. Other anticipated specifications include:

48MP Rear Camera: A single, high-resolution rear camera for clearer and sharper images.

A single, high-resolution rear camera for clearer and sharper images. 8GB RAM: Supporting more advanced features and improved multitasking.

Supporting more advanced features and improved multitasking. USB-C Port: Apple may replace its proprietary Lightning port with a USB-C port, aligning with their recent product designs.

Apple's First 5G Modem

A standout addition could be Apple's own 5G modem, marking a significant shift away from their longstanding partnership with Qualcomm. Apple has been working on developing its 5G modem since 2018, which could improve device connectivity and overall speeds. While it's uncertain whether the new modem will bring noticeable improvements, its introduction represents Apple's growing push for independence in hardware development.

Apple's move to a self-made 5G modem follows a history of tensions with Qualcomm, including a 2017 lawsuit over royalties and unfair practices. After the lawsuit was settled in 2019, Apple acquired Intel's smartphone modem business, setting the stage for its own modem technology.

iPhone SE 4L Price and Launch Date (Expected)

While the price of the iPhone SE 4 is still uncertain, it's expected that it may be slightly higher than the current starting price of $429 (roughly Rs. 36,195), considering the upgrades. If the rumours are accurate, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 4 in March 2024, possibly through an online event similar to previous announcements.