iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

Recent rumours about Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 suggest notable design similarities with the iPhone 16 series. According to a report from MacRumors, based on information from the Weibo leaker known as 'Fixed Focus Digital,' the iPhone SE 4's backplate will follow the same manufacturing process as that of the iPhone 16 series. This diverges from earlier speculations that Apple would maintain a design akin to the iPhone 14 for the SE 4, with only minor adjustments for a single 48MP rear camera.

iPhone SE 4: Worth the wait?

The latest leaks indicate that the iPhone SE 4 may adopt the vertical camera layout found in the iPhone 16, similar to the design seen in the iPhone X or iPhone 12 models. This design choice could be intended to enhance spatial video capture capabilities. Expected to be released next year, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be priced around $500. It is projected to feature a 6.1-inch display, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port, and an action button. The iPhone 16 series, in contrast, is slated for launch this September.

iOS 18 Public Beta Overview

Apple has recently rolled out the first public beta of iOS 18. This release also includes beta versions for iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices. The iOS 18 Public Beta provides an early glimpse into new features and improvements slated for the official release.

The update introduces several new functionalities, including enhanced Home screen customization options, icon tinting, a redesigned Control Center, and an improved Photos app. Additionally, dark mode icons have been incorporated into the update. While the current beta version includes these features, further updates are expected to expand on the capabilities and refinements available in iOS 18.

