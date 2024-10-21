 iPhone SE 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models

 iPhone SE 4 dummy unit leaked showcasing possibilities of a “Plus” variant. Here’s everything we know so far about the new Apple affordable.

iPhone SE 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models
iPhone SE 4 showcases a similar design as the iPhone 14, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (Ming-Chi Kuo)

iPhone SE 4 launch has become the most awaited launch for 2025, with speculations of massive upgrades. Several leaks and rumours about Apple's mid-range smartphone have been surfacing over the internet, giving us a hint to what's coming after nearly 3 years. A Japanese blog publication named Macotakara has leaked the dummy units of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, showcasing a design similar to the iPhone 14. However, there is another bigger model, which is speculated to be the iPhone SE 4 “Plus”.

iPhone SE 4 dummy units 

According to the Macotakara report and leaked images of the iPhone SE 4, the Apple affordable is expected to resemble the iPhone 14 with a similar 6.1-inch screen. It may include dimensions of  146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm which is similar to the iPhone 14 model. The smartphone has a single rear camera, a mute button which was earlier expected to be the Action Button and a smaller display notch with Face ID instead of the Dynamic Island. 

Also read: iPhone 16 review: Solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations

Apart from the 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4, there was another bigger smartphone placed alongside the smartphone. Several rumours speculated that Apple may announce a “Plus” variant of the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.7-inch screen size. While the chances for a bigger SE variant are slim, Apple is known for its surprises and it may even come true. The report also highlights, that “final precision design and size expansion” is yet to be decided, therefore, we may only see one model of the iPhone SE 4 instead of two. 

iPhone SE 4 rumours 

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to get several upgrades in terms of design, features, specifications, and others. Over the past few weeks, it was revealed that the smartphone will likely be powered by the A18 chip which currently powers the iPhone 16. The iPhone SE 4 may also offer 8GB RAM, opening possibilities for AI-capablities.  The single rear camera is also expected to get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP resolution for improved image quality. iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025, however, the official launch date is yet to be finalised.

