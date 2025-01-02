iPhone SE 4 expected to be launched as iPhone 16e: Know why it’s a better name

In the first quarter of 2025, Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone model, the iPhone SE 4. However, this new model could be renamed as iPhone 16e, which is a more practical name and it could also attract buyers. Over the past few months, we have heard a lot about the upcoming SE model which will be launched after a long break of three years. With that being said, the smartphone is expected to come with significant upgrades in terms of design, camera, performance, and more. But, why Apple is preferring the name iPhone 16e instead of iPhone SE 4? Well, read on to know the reasons, and why the new name makes much sense.

iPhone 16e is a better name for the iPhone SE 4

If we look back at the introduction of the iPhone SE model, then the mid-ranger grabbed much attention and people quite liked the device due to its newer chips, affordable price, compact design, and other. However, in the past three years, the mid-range smartphone market has drastically evolved with buyers demanding premium features but with affordable pricing. Therefore, the iPhone SE 3 could not survive the race, therefore, the new generation model requires extensive upgrades to lead the mid-range smartphone market.

Now, with the new generation SE model, Apple is rumoured to adopt a strategy with a renamed version. We may see an iPhone 16e instead of an iPhone SE 4 in the coming months and the name is quite attractive considering its upgrades. Reportedly, the iPhone 16e is expected to feature an all-screen display that will replace the touch ID with Face ID. In terms of design, the iPhone 16e may feature a similar design profile as the iPhone SE 3, however, it will look more like the iPhone 14 and have a bigger display.

For performance, the iPhone 16e is expected to be powered by the A18 chip that powers the flagship iPhone 16 and it will also offer 8GB RAM. Therefore, this showcases a significant upgrade from the iPhone SE 3 which came with 4GB RAM and an older chip. Additionally, it may match the performance of the standard iPhone 16 model, hence, the new name makes more sense. Unlike iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 16e is also rumoured to offer Apple Intelligence features, therefore, it will retain AI capabilities.

