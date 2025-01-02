iPhone SE 4 expected to be launched as iPhone 16e: Know why it’s a better name

iPhone SE 4 is to be known as iPhone 16e, know why the new name makes more sense based on the rumored upgrades.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 11:00 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Apple’s powerful mid-ranger’s India price expected to be…
1/5 iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Although iPhone SE 4 launch is still months away, potential buyers are patiently waiting for it to arrive. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will be launched in March 2025 and it is said to mark a major shift for Apple. According to a report from Korean outlet Naver, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $500 (approximately 42,700) or lower.  (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4 expected to be launched as iPhone 16e: Know why it’s a better name
2/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.  (Apple)
3/5 iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.
4/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first phone from the company that will get Apple Intelligence out of the box. Although Apple Intelligence was expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series that was launched at the Apple Glowtime event in November, the AI suite was delayed till October end and arrived with iOS 18.1. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
5/5 iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple’s in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.  (AppleTrack)
iPhone SE 4 expected to be launched as iPhone 16e: Know why it’s a better name
iPhone SE 4 is to be launched soon as the iPhone 16e, here’s everything we know so far. (IceUniverse)

In the first quarter of 2025, Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone model, the iPhone SE 4. However, this new model could be renamed as iPhone 16e, which is a more practical name and it could also attract buyers. Over the past few months, we have heard a lot about the upcoming SE model which will be launched after a long break of three years. With that being said, the smartphone is expected to come with significant upgrades in terms of design, camera, performance, and more. But, why Apple is preferring the name iPhone 16e instead of iPhone SE 4? Well, read on to know the reasons, and why the new name makes much sense. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Apple's powerful mid-ranger's India price expected to be…

iPhone 16e is a better name for the iPhone SE 4

If we look back at the introduction of the iPhone SE model, then the mid-ranger grabbed much attention and people quite liked the device due to its newer chips, affordable price, compact design, and other. However, in the past three years, the mid-range smartphone market has drastically evolved with buyers demanding premium features but with affordable pricing. Therefore, the iPhone SE 3 could not survive the race, therefore, the new generation model requires extensive upgrades to lead the mid-range smartphone market. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 to debut with these 5 major upgrades: New design, USB-C, Apple modem, and more

Now, with the new generation SE model, Apple is rumoured to adopt a strategy with a renamed version. We may see an iPhone 16e instead of an iPhone SE 4 in the coming months and the name is quite attractive considering its upgrades. Reportedly, the iPhone 16e is expected to feature an all-screen display that will replace the touch ID with Face ID.  In terms of design, the iPhone 16e may feature a similar design profile as the iPhone SE 3, however, it will look more like the iPhone 14 and have a bigger display.

For performance, the iPhone 16e is expected to be powered by the A18 chip that powers the flagship iPhone 16 and it will also offer 8GB RAM. Therefore, this showcases a significant upgrade from the iPhone SE 3 which came with 4GB RAM and an older chip. Additionally, it may match the performance of the standard iPhone 16 model, hence, the new name makes more sense. Unlike iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 16e is also rumoured to offer Apple Intelligence features, therefore, it will retain AI capabilities.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 11:00 IST
